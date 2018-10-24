openbase logo
bpt

babel-plugin-transform-relay-hot

by Paul Damnhorns
1.0.4 (see all)

🔥 BabelRelayPlugin with hot reload

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-relay-hot

NPM version npm

Babel plugin for transforming graphql literals and Relay.QL tagged templates (when "compat": true). It uses json/graphql file with GraphQL schema. This plugin wraps babel-plugin-relay. Each time the schema file changes, the wrapper updates instance of babel-plugin-relay with new schema without completely restarting dev server.

Install

yarn add babel-plugin-transform-relay-hot --dev

or

npm install babel-plugin-transform-relay-hot --save-dev

Usage with .babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    ["transform-relay-hot", {
      "schema": "./build/schema.graphql",
      "watchInterval": 2000,
      "verbose": true
    }],
  ]
}

Options

  • schema
    • Required
    • Type: String
    • Path to graphql schema json/graphql file
  • watchInterval
    • Type: Number
    • Default: 2000
    • Time interval in milliseconds to check mtime of json file. Internally used setTimeout().unref() cause fs.watch blocks babel from exit.
    • You may disable watching by setting watchInterval: 0.
  • verbose
    • Type: Boolean
    • Default: false
    • Log to console when schema reloaded.
  • Also you may define additional options from babel-plugin-relay

Use "compat": true option for Relay Classic.

How to generate schema.graphql or schema.graphql.json files

You may use webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot or do it manually:

import fs from 'fs';
import path from 'path';
import { printSchema } from 'graphql';
import Schema from './schema';

export default function generateSchema() {
  fs.writeFileSync(
    path.join(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql'),
    printSchema(schema)
  );
}

import fs from 'fs';
import path from 'path';
import { graphql, introspectionQuery } from 'graphql';
import Schema from './schema';

export default async function generateSchemaJson() {
  const result = await (graphql(Schema, introspectionQuery));
  fs.writeFileSync(
    path.join(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql.json'),
    JSON.stringify(result, null, 2)
  );
}

🔥 webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot

Webpack plugin which tracks changes in your GraphQL Schema files and generates schema introspection in json and txt formats. webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot can freeze Webpack, while this plugin catch changes from json file. For this you need set waitOnStart and waitOnRebuild options (in Webpack plugin) equal to watchInterval (from this babel plugin):

import path from 'path';
import WebpackPluginGraphqlSchemaHot from 'webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot';

const config = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new WebpackPluginGraphqlSchemaHot({
      schemaPath: path.resolve(__dirname, '../schema/index.js'),
      output: {
        json: path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/schema.graphql.json'),
        txt: path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/schema.graphql'),
      },
      runOnStart: true,
      waitOnStart: 2000, // <----- value from `watchInterval`
      waitOnRebuild: 2000, // <----- value from `watchInterval`
      verbose: true,
    }),
  ]
}

🔥 eslint-plugin-graphql

For eslint checks of Relay.QL tagged templates you may use eslint-plugin-graphql. It also tracks changes of graphql schema json file with following config:

// In a file called .eslintrc.js
const path = require('path');

module.exports = {
  parser: "babel-eslint",
  rules: {
    "graphql/template-strings": ['error', {
      env: 'relay',
      schemaJsonFilepath: path.resolve(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql.json'),
    }]
  },
  plugins: [
    'graphql'
  ]
}

🔥 js-graphql-intellij-plugin

GraphQL language support for IntelliJ IDEA and WebStorm, including Relay.QL tagged templates in JavaScript and TypeScript.

🔥 webpack-plugin-relay-touch-dependents

Trigger webpack rebuilds after your GraphQL Schema has been updated and saved to JSON..

License

MIT

