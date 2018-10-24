Babel plugin for transforming
graphql literals and
Relay.QL tagged templates (when
"compat": true). It uses json/graphql file with GraphQL schema. This plugin wraps babel-plugin-relay. Each time the schema file changes, the wrapper updates instance of
babel-plugin-relay with new schema without completely restarting dev server.
yarn add babel-plugin-transform-relay-hot --dev
or
npm install babel-plugin-transform-relay-hot --save-dev
{
"plugins": [
["transform-relay-hot", {
"schema": "./build/schema.graphql",
"watchInterval": 2000,
"verbose": true
}],
]
}
schema
String
watchInterval
Number
mtime of json file. Internally used
setTimeout().unref() cause
fs.watch blocks babel from exit.
watchInterval: 0.
verbose
Boolean
babel-plugin-relay
Use
"compat": true option for Relay Classic.
schema.graphql or
schema.graphql.json files
You may use webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot or do it manually:
import fs from 'fs';
import path from 'path';
import { printSchema } from 'graphql';
import Schema from './schema';
export default function generateSchema() {
fs.writeFileSync(
path.join(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql'),
printSchema(schema)
);
}
import fs from 'fs';
import path from 'path';
import { graphql, introspectionQuery } from 'graphql';
import Schema from './schema';
export default async function generateSchemaJson() {
const result = await (graphql(Schema, introspectionQuery));
fs.writeFileSync(
path.join(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql.json'),
JSON.stringify(result, null, 2)
);
}
Webpack plugin which tracks changes in your GraphQL Schema files and generates schema introspection in
json and
txt formats.
webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot can freeze Webpack, while this plugin catch changes from
json file. For this you need set
waitOnStart and
waitOnRebuild options (in Webpack plugin) equal to
watchInterval (from this babel plugin):
import path from 'path';
import WebpackPluginGraphqlSchemaHot from 'webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot';
const config = {
// ...
plugins: [
new WebpackPluginGraphqlSchemaHot({
schemaPath: path.resolve(__dirname, '../schema/index.js'),
output: {
json: path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/schema.graphql.json'),
txt: path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/schema.graphql'),
},
runOnStart: true,
waitOnStart: 2000, // <----- value from `watchInterval`
waitOnRebuild: 2000, // <----- value from `watchInterval`
verbose: true,
}),
]
}
For
eslint checks of
Relay.QL tagged templates you may use
eslint-plugin-graphql. It also tracks changes of graphql schema json file with following config:
// In a file called .eslintrc.js
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
parser: "babel-eslint",
rules: {
"graphql/template-strings": ['error', {
env: 'relay',
schemaJsonFilepath: path.resolve(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql.json'),
}]
},
plugins: [
'graphql'
]
}
GraphQL language support for IntelliJ IDEA and WebStorm, including Relay.QL tagged templates in JavaScript and TypeScript.
Trigger webpack rebuilds after your GraphQL Schema has been updated and saved to JSON..
MIT