Babel plugin for transforming graphql literals and Relay.QL tagged templates (when "compat": true ). It uses json/graphql file with GraphQL schema. This plugin wraps babel-plugin-relay. Each time the schema file changes, the wrapper updates instance of babel-plugin-relay with new schema without completely restarting dev server.

Install

yarn add babel-plugin- transform -relay-hot

or

npm install babel-plugin- transform -relay-hot

Usage with .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-relay-hot" , { "schema" : "./build/schema.graphql" , "watchInterval" : 2000 , "verbose" : true }], ] }

Options

schema Required Type: String Path to graphql schema json/graphql file

watchInterval Type: Number Default: 2000 Time interval in milliseconds to check mtime of json file. Internally used setTimeout().unref() cause fs.watch blocks babel from exit. You may disable watching by setting watchInterval: 0 .

verbose Type: Boolean Default: false Log to console when schema reloaded.

Also you may define additional options from babel-plugin-relay

Use "compat": true option for Relay Classic.

How to generate schema.graphql or schema.graphql.json files

You may use webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot or do it manually:

import fs from 'fs' ; import path from 'path' ; import { printSchema } from 'graphql' ; import Schema from './schema' ; export default function generateSchema ( ) { fs.writeFileSync( path.join(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql' ), printSchema(schema) ); }

import fs from 'fs' ; import path from 'path' ; import { graphql, introspectionQuery } from 'graphql' ; import Schema from './schema' ; export default async function generateSchemaJson ( ) { const result = await (graphql(Schema, introspectionQuery)); fs.writeFileSync( path.join(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql.json' ), JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 ) ); }

Recommended modules

Webpack plugin which tracks changes in your GraphQL Schema files and generates schema introspection in json and txt formats. webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot can freeze Webpack, while this plugin catch changes from json file. For this you need set waitOnStart and waitOnRebuild options (in Webpack plugin) equal to watchInterval (from this babel plugin):

import path from 'path' ; import WebpackPluginGraphqlSchemaHot from 'webpack-plugin-graphql-schema-hot' ; const config = { plugins : [ new WebpackPluginGraphqlSchemaHot({ schemaPath : path.resolve(__dirname, '../schema/index.js' ), output : { json : path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/schema.graphql.json' ), txt : path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/schema.graphql' ), }, runOnStart : true , waitOnStart : 2000 , waitOnRebuild : 2000 , verbose : true , }), ] }

For eslint checks of Relay.QL tagged templates you may use eslint-plugin-graphql . It also tracks changes of graphql schema json file with following config:

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { parser : "babel-eslint" , rules : { "graphql/template-strings" : [ 'error' , { env : 'relay' , schemaJsonFilepath : path.resolve(__dirname, './build/schema.graphql.json' ), }] }, plugins : [ 'graphql' ] }

GraphQL language support for IntelliJ IDEA and WebStorm, including Relay.QL tagged templates in JavaScript and TypeScript.

Trigger webpack rebuilds after your GraphQL Schema has been updated and saved to JSON..

License

MIT