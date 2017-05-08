Babel plugin allowing you to use BEM props for composing classNames in JSX like in reBEM.

Install

$ npm i -S babel-plugin-transform-rebem-jsx

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-rebem-jsx" ] }

Usage

<div block= "beep" > </ div > < div block = "beep" elem = "boop" > </ div > < div block = "beep" mods = {{ foo: ' bar ' }}> </ div > < div block = "beep" mix = {{ block: ' boop ' }}> </ div >

< div class = "beep" > </ div > < div class = "beep__boop" > </ div > < div class = "beep beep_foo_bar" > </ div > < div class = "beep boop" > </ div >

Notes

Environment variables

process.env.NODE_ENV must be available. For example in webpack you can do this with DefinePlugin :

plugins: [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env' : { NODE_ENV : JSON .stringify(process.env.NODE_ENV) } }) ]

Custom delimeters

Default delimeters are _ for modifiers and __ for elements, but you can change it with special environment variables:

plugins: [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env' : { REBEM_MOD_DELIM : JSON .stringify( '--' ), REBEM_ELEM_DELIM : JSON .stringify( '~~' ) } }) ]

TODO