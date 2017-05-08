Babel plugin allowing you to use BEM props for composing classNames in JSX like in reBEM.
$ npm i -S babel-plugin-transform-rebem-jsx
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["transform-rebem-jsx"]
}
<div block="beep"></div>
<div block="beep" elem="boop"></div>
<div block="beep" mods={{ foo: 'bar' }}></div>
<div block="beep" mix={{ block: 'boop' }}></div>
<div class="beep"></div>
<div class="beep__boop"></div>
<div class="beep beep_foo_bar"></div>
<div class="beep boop"></div>
process.env.NODE_ENV must be available. For example in webpack you can do this with
DefinePlugin:
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
NODE_ENV: JSON.stringify(process.env.NODE_ENV)
}
})
]
Default delimeters are
_ for modifiers and
__ for elements, but you can change it with special environment variables:
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env': {
REBEM_MOD_DELIM: JSON.stringify('--'),
REBEM_ELEM_DELIM: JSON.stringify('~~')
}
})
]