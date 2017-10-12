The React Router library exposes all methods on the top level import, but allows developers to use imports referencing files directly inside /lib , which can result in smaller bundle sizes as it doesn't import all of the Router's dependencies.

See here for more information: Minimizing Bundle Size.

This plugin can be added to your .babelrc file and automatically transform ES2015 imports to their size optimized counterpart.

Example

In

import { Route, IndexRoute } from 'react-router' ;

Out

import Route from 'react-router/lib/Route' ; import IndexRoute from 'react-router/lib/IndexRoute' ;

Installation

Note This plugin is built for babel 6 and does not work with babel 5.

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-router-optimize

Usage

Via .babelrc (recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-react-router-optimize" ] }

Via CLI

babel --plugins transform-react-router-optimize script.js

Via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ 'transform-react-router-optimize' ] });

License

MIT