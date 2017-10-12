openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-plugin-transform-react-router-optimize

by nerdlabs
1.0.2 (see all)

Babel plugin to optimize the bundle size of projects using react-router.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Commitizen friendly

babel-plugin-transform-react-router-optimize

The React Router library exposes all methods on the top level import, but allows developers to use imports referencing files directly inside /lib, which can result in smaller bundle sizes as it doesn't import all of the Router's dependencies.

See here for more information: Minimizing Bundle Size.

This plugin can be added to your .babelrc file and automatically transform ES2015 imports to their size optimized counterpart.

Example

In

import { Route, IndexRoute } from 'react-router';

Out

import Route from 'react-router/lib/Route';
import IndexRoute from 'react-router/lib/IndexRoute';

Installation

Note This plugin is built for babel 6 and does not work with babel 5.

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-router-optimize

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["transform-react-router-optimize"]
}

Via CLI

babel --plugins transform-react-router-optimize script.js

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
    plugins: ['transform-react-router-optimize']
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial