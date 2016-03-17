openbase logo
bpt

babel-plugin-transform-react-require

by Mikael Brevik
1.0.1 (see all)

Transform files using JSX to implicitly require React (or other implementations).

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

386

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-react-require NPM version Build Status

Automatically require React (or other implementations) when using JSX. This babel plugin inserts CommonJS style require where it detects JSX and React isn't already required (or imported using ES2015 syntax).

If you're using JSX in your React (or similar) components, you often don't need the React module to anything else, and it will seem as if you have an unused require-statement. When using something like eslint you'd have to add a rule saying unused React should be ignored, but that's not always true.

With this module you'll no longer need to use this anti-pattern:

let React = require('react'); // free, seemingly unused

module.exports = function MyComponent () {
  return (
   <h1>Hello World!</h1>
  );
};

You can instead let it be an implementation detail and write:

module.exports = function MyComponent () {
  return (
   <h1>Hello World!</h1>
  );
};

Installation

$ npm install --save babel-plugin-transform-react-require

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["transform-react-require"]
}

Options

Not using React with JSX? You can define module name and module identifier as options. For instance, if you are using dom('div', {}) instead of React.createElement('div', {}), you might want to require dom, instead of React. In that case, you can override defaults by doing:

{
  "plugins": [
    ["transform-react-require", {
      "identifier": "dom",
      "moduleName": "my-dom-library"
    }]
  ]
}

This would cause the plugin to automatically require my-dom-library, when JSX syntax is detected, and store it in the identifier dom.

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-react-require script.js

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  plugins: ['transform-react-require']
});

Options

Same as through the .babelrc, you can override defaults:

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  plugins: ['transform-react-require', {
    'identifier': 'dom',
    'moduleName': 'my-dom-library'
  }]
});

