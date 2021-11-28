Remove unnecessary React propTypes from the production build.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types
Remove React
propTypes from the production build, as they are only used in development.
You can save bandwidth by removing them.
In
const Baz = (props) => (
<div {...props} />
);
Baz.propTypes = {
className: PropTypes.string
};
Out
const Baz = (props) => (
<div {...props} />
);
The majority of cases should be addressed by default by this plugin.
In some cases, for example when using HOCs (High Order Components), like react-redux's
connect, or component inheritance (although it's NOT recommended), a comment after the
propTypes definition may be used to force the removal:
Component.propTypes /* remove-proptypes */ = {}
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
without options:
{
"env": {
"production": {
"plugins": ["transform-react-remove-prop-types"]
}
}
}
with options:
{
"env": {
"production": {
"plugins": [
["transform-react-remove-prop-types", {
"mode": "wrap",
"ignoreFilenames": ["node_modules"]
}]
]
}
}
}
babel --plugins transform-react-remove-prop-types script.js
without options:
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: [
'transform-react-remove-prop-types',
],
});
with options:
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: [
[
'transform-react-remove-prop-types',
{
mode: 'wrap',
ignoreFilenames: ['node_modules'],
},
],
],
});
mode
remove (default):
the
propTypes definitions are removed from the source code.
wrap:
the
propTypes definitions are wrapped with the following code:
Component.propTypes = process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production" ? {
// ...
} : {};
Accessing
Component.propTypes.className won't throw. It's a tradeoff between the size of the output file and the likelihood libraries like react-native-hyperlink breaks.
unsafe-wrap:
the
propTypes definitions are wrapped with the following code:
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") {
Component.propTypes = {
// ...
}
}
Accessing
Component.propTypes.className will throw.
The wrap modes are targeting React libraries like material-ui or react-native-web. They are not intended to be used by application authors.
removeImport
true: the import statements are removed as well. This option only works if
mode is set to
remove:
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
false (default): does not remove the import statements.
ignoreFilenames
This filter generates a regular expression. Any filenames containing one of the array's strings will be ignored. By default, we match everything.
Following the Is it safe? section, you might encounter a component
depending on the
propTypes at runtime to work.
For this reason, we provide an array options to filter out some files and folders.
For instance, you can ignore all the npm modules:
ignoreFilenames: ['node_modules'],
additionalLibraries
This option gives the possibility to remove other
propTypes in addition to the canonical
prop-types.
For instance, by default
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import ImmutablePropTypes from 'react-immutable-proptypes'
will result in the latter not to be removed, while with:
additionalLibraries: ['react-immutable-proptypes'],
both will be removed.
If you are using Babel 7 or newer and your config is stored in
babel.config.js, you can also use a regular expression to describe modules, which should be removed.
This would be particularly useful when using custom prop types validators, implemented as part of your own source code. For example
import CustomPropTypes from '../../prop-types/my-own-validator'
import OtherCustomPropTypes from '../../prop-types/my-other-validator'
would be removed with the following setting
additionalLibraries: [/\/prop-types\/.*$/]
If you use an index file
import CustomPropTypes from '../../prop-types'
you could set it up as
additionalLibraries: [/\/prop-types$/]
classNameMatchers
Use this option to enable this plugin to run on components that extend a class different than
React.Component or
React.PureComponent.
Given this example:
class MyComponent extends BaseComponent {
...
}
You would use:
classNameMatchers: ["BaseComponent"]
createReactClassName
Use this option to set a custom name for the import of the
create-react-class package that is different than
createReactClass.
Given this example:
import createClass from 'create-react-class';
You would use:
createReactClassName: 'createClass'
If you are using the
propTypes in a conventional way,
i.e by using them to perform type checking on the properties, that plugin should be safe to use.
However, some libraries are accessing the
propTypes on the component directly.
For instance react-native-vector-icons use them to split the properties between two components:
const touchableProps = pick(restProps, Object.keys(TouchableHighlight.propTypes));
⚠️ The plugin is breaking that code if it ends up removing
TouchableHighlight.propTypes.
Make sure you are:
propTypes to work around that limitation.
node_modules.
If you do, test that your code is still working before shipping into production.
eslint-plugin-react has a rule forbid-foreign-prop-types that can help you make this plugin safer to use.
MIT