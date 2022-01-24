Babel plugin transform React qa classes

This babel plugin adds the component name as a data-qa in each React Component.

Before After function FancyComponent () { return ( <div> <div>Hello world</div> </div> ) } function FancyComponent () { return ( <div data-qa='fancy-component'> <div>Hello world</div> </div> ) }

This plugin asumes that you are using React and Babel as a building tool to generate your bundle.

Features

Works with:

class components

styled-components

arrow components

without JSX

option to configure the attribute name (default data-qa )

) formats different the value of the attribute (default camelCase )

The idea is to facilitate Automate Testing on Frontend Applications. Automate Frontend highly requires to get the DOMElements and interact with them, adding data-qa attributes automatically to all the components will make it more easy, rather than do it by code, with this way you won't have this data-qa in production code.

On the testing site would need to get the element like that:

document .querySelectorAll( '[data-qa="component"]' )

That depends on the Test suit stack, for example with Ruby and PageObject looks like that:

div( :component , data_qa: 'component' )

Install

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-qa-classes

Use

Inside .babelrc :

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" , "react" ], "env" : { "dev" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-react-qa-classes" ] } } }

Note: Adding this plugin only on DEV mode (or PREPROD ) allows not having data-qa attributes on production.

You can specify the format of the name that you want and the name of the attribute, inside your babelrc :

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" , "react" ], "env" : { "dev" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-react-qa-classes" , { "attribute" : "qa-property" , "format" : "camel" }] } } }

Note: format can be: "camel" (camelCase), "snake" (snake_case), "kebab" (kebab-case) or "pascal" (PascalCase).

with CLI

babel --plugins transform-react-qa-classes component.js

or programatically with babel-core

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( `code` , { plugins : [ 'transform-react-qa-classes' ] })

Contributing

PRs for additional features are welcome!

There's still a few feature that are missing, for example each change of the state of the component is added as a data-qa-state into the DOM. Support for more libraries.

I recommend checking this handbook about how to write babel plugins in order to learn.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/davesnx/babel-plugin-transform-react-qa-classes

Fork it & set origin as this repo: git remote set-url origin https://github.com/YOUR_USERNAME/babel-plugin-transform-react-qa-classes.git

Create a branch: git checkout -b BRANCH_NAME

Do the code

Create a PR to this repo.

In order to do the commits I prefer to use Commitizen and there's a githook setted up when you push it runs the tests.

Feedback

Is your company using it? I would love to know more! Could you answer this small Typeform :P

License

MIT