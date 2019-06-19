Use Pug templates to write react components.

babel-plugin-transform-react-pug is a plugin for babel which transpiles pug syntax within template literals to jsx.

Write your components this way:

export const ReactComponent = props => pug ` .wrapper if props.shouldShowGreeting p.greeting Hello World! button(onClick=props.notify) Click Me `

And it will be transpiled into:

export const ReactComponent = props => ( < div className = "wrapper" > {props.shouldShowGreeting ? ( < p className = "greeting" > Hello World! </ p > ) : null} < button onClick = {props.notify} > Click Me </ button > </ div > )

Usage

Syntax

Full information of the syntax you can find in official documentation: pugjs.org.

Basic example

const Component = props => pug ` //- const Component = props => ( div //- <div> if props.amount > MAX_AMOUNT //- {props.amount > MAX_AMOUNT ? ( OtherComponent(fluid crucial) //- <OtherComponent fluid={true} crucial={true} /> else //- ) : ( p You can set bigger amount ;) //- <p>You can set bigger amount ;)</p> //- )} each item, index in props.items //- {props.items.map((item, index) => ( div(key=item.id) //- <div key={item.id}> h3 Header #{index + 1} //- <h3>Header {index + 1}</h3> = item.body //- {item.body} //- </div> //- )} //- </div> //- ) ` ;

How to pass functions and other primitives

const Component = props => pug ` //- const Component = props => ( div //- <div> button( //- <button type="button" //- type="button" onClick=props.onClick //- onClick={props.onClick} ) Click Me //- >Click Me</button> //- OtherComponent( //- <OtherComponent ...props.objectWithPropsForChild //- {...props.objectWithPropsForChild} fluid //- fluid={true} data-array=[1, 2, 3] //- data-array={[1, 2, 3]} ) //- /> //- </div> //- ) ` ;

Define local variables and use javascript in attributes

const Component = props => pug ` //- const Component = props => ( Fragment //- <Fragment> button( //- <button ...one //- {...one} ...two //- {...two} onClick=() => alert('Hello') //- onClick={() => alert('Hello')} text='number ' + 10 //- text={'number ' + 10} condition=foo === bar ? foo : bar //- condition={foo === bar ? foo : bar} ) //- ></button> //- - const variable = format(props.no) //- p Variable is #{variable} //- <p>Variable is {format(props.no)}</p> //- </Fragment> //- ) ` ;

Interpolation

If you'd prefer to use interpolation, you can. This is possible by using ${} within your template.

const Component = props => pug ` ul(className= ${props.modifier} ) ${props.items.map((item, index) => pug `li(key= ${index} ) ${item} ` )} ` ;

Eslint integration

Install eslint-plugin-react-pug if you use eslint-plugin-react.

CSS Modules

Whether you use babel plugin to turn on CSS Modules specifically for JSX (e.g. babel-plugin-react-css-modules) or use webpack loader for that to transform styles into key-value object, it's possible to use it with pug.

With babel-plugin-react-css-modules you need to set classAttribute option to styleName value and that's it. { "plugins": [ ["transform-react-pug", { "classAttribute": "styleName" }] ] } import './styles.css' const withCorrectStyles = pug ` div.hello I am a red text `

With webpack loader or other approaches which transform styles into object import classes from './styles.css' const withCorrectStyles = pug ` div(className=classes.hello) I am a green text ` The developer experience can be improved here by setting classAttribute option to styleName value and adding babel-plugin-transform-jsx-css-modules { "plugins": [ ["transform-react-pug", { "classAttribute": "styleName" }], "transform-jsx-css-modules" ] } import './styles.css' const withCorrectStyles = pug ` div.hello I am a green text `

Install

Install via yarn or npm yarn add npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-pug Add to babel configuration before transpiling jsx (usually in .babelrc ) { "plugins" : [ "transform-react-pug" , "transform-react-jsx" ] } Now all your templates written with pug are understood by react and browsers.

Configuration

Name Type Default Description classAttribute String className Attribute name which considered by PUG as "class"

classAttribute

Default:

pug `p.one` => < p className = "one" />

With "styleName" as value:

pug `p.one` => < p styleName = "one" />

Integrating with create-react-app is tricky because it does not allow you to modify babel configuration. There are two documented possibilities:

eject That is easy, you will get .babelrc file in your root directory, just add transform-react-pug before transform-react-jsx there.

react-app-rewired Go through official instruction to rewire your application. Then modify your config-overrides.js : + const {injectBabelPlugin} = require('react-app-rewired'); module.exports = function override(config, env) { - //do stuff with the webpack config... + config = injectBabelPlugin('transform-react-pug', config); return config; }

React Native

Just add this plugin to the list in .babelrc file.

{ - "presets": ["react-native"] + "presets": ["react-native"], + "plugins": ["transform-react-pug"] }

We don't need transform-react-jsx here because it's coming with react-native preset.

How it works

Limitations

We can't use dots in component names because pugjs treats everything after dot as a className. For example, React.Fragment becomes <React className="Fragment" /> , not <React.Fragment /> A nice workaround is made by babel-plugin-transform-jsx-classname-components. Just add it to .babelrc : { "plugins": [ ["transform-jsx-classname-components", { "objects": ["React"] }] ] }

We don't support html language in pug templates. This is different than what Pug promises. However, you can still use tag interpolation: p Good #[strong Morning]

FAQ

Can I import template from other files?

The short answer is no and we are not going to implement that in near future. Take a look at initial request with small explanation (#15).

How to get syntax highlighting in IDE (or text editors)?

WebStorm

Open settings "Editor" -> "Language Injections" Click on Add new "Generic Js" injection See how to find this section (youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/WEB-22106#focus=streamItem-27-2451611-0-0) Name: Pug In Template Literals (JavaScript)

ID: Vue (Vue.js template) (current version of pug plugin is created in HTML scope, so we use workaround here)

(current version of pug plugin is created in HTML scope, so we use workaround here) Prefix: <template lang="pug">

Suffix: </template>

Places Patterns: + taggedString("pug") Click "OK" and "Apply"

Atom

Install language-babel and language-pug-jade I suggest language-pug-jade because it works better for me. But there are more approaches for building pugjs grammar: language-pug and atom-pug, and you can try them too. Open settings of language-babel in atom Find the field under "JavaScript Tagged Template Literal Grammar Extensions" Enter: pug:source.pug More details: gandm/language-babel#javascript-tagged-template-literal-grammar-extensions Restart the atom

Visual Studio Code

Open settings of extensions Search "vscode-react-pug" by the search field Click "Install" and "Reload" If you use any grammar other than default one (e.g. Babel JavaScript which is quite popular), you might need to add supporting of Atom's Grammar (Microsoft/vscode-js-atom-grammar). Check out the history beyond that: kaminaly/vscode-react-pug#4.

License

MIT