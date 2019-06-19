Use Pug templates to write react components.
babel-plugin-transform-react-pug is a plugin for babel which transpiles pug syntax within template literals to jsx.
Write your components this way:
export const ReactComponent = props => pug`
.wrapper
if props.shouldShowGreeting
p.greeting Hello World!
button(onClick=props.notify) Click Me
`
And it will be transpiled into:
export const ReactComponent = props => (
<div className="wrapper">
{props.shouldShowGreeting ? (
<p className="greeting">Hello World!</p>
) : null}
<button onClick={props.notify}>Click Me</button>
</div>
)
Full information of the syntax you can find in official documentation: pugjs.org.
const Component = props => pug` //- const Component = props => (
div //- <div>
if props.amount > MAX_AMOUNT //- {props.amount > MAX_AMOUNT ? (
OtherComponent(fluid crucial) //- <OtherComponent fluid={true} crucial={true} />
else //- ) : (
p You can set bigger amount ;) //- <p>You can set bigger amount ;)</p>
//- )}
each item, index in props.items //- {props.items.map((item, index) => (
div(key=item.id) //- <div key={item.id}>
h3 Header #{index + 1} //- <h3>Header {index + 1}</h3>
= item.body //- {item.body}
//- </div>
//- )}
//- </div>
//- )
`;
const Component = props => pug` //- const Component = props => (
div //- <div>
button( //- <button
type="button" //- type="button"
onClick=props.onClick //- onClick={props.onClick}
) Click Me //- >Click Me</button>
//-
OtherComponent( //- <OtherComponent
...props.objectWithPropsForChild //- {...props.objectWithPropsForChild}
fluid //- fluid={true}
data-array=[1, 2, 3] //- data-array={[1, 2, 3]}
) //- />
//- </div>
//- )
`;
const Component = props => pug` //- const Component = props => (
Fragment //- <Fragment>
button( //- <button
...one //- {...one}
...two //- {...two}
onClick=() => alert('Hello') //- onClick={() => alert('Hello')}
text='number ' + 10 //- text={'number ' + 10}
condition=foo === bar ? foo : bar //- condition={foo === bar ? foo : bar}
) //- ></button>
//-
- const variable = format(props.no) //-
p Variable is #{variable} //- <p>Variable is {format(props.no)}</p>
//- </Fragment>
//- )
`;
If you'd prefer to use interpolation, you can. This is possible by using
${} within your template.
const Component = props => pug`
ul(className=${props.modifier})
${props.items.map((item, index) => pug`li(key=${index}) ${item}`)}
`;
Install eslint-plugin-react-pug if you use eslint-plugin-react.
Whether you use babel plugin to turn on CSS Modules specifically for JSX (e.g. babel-plugin-react-css-modules) or use webpack loader for that to transform styles into key-value object, it's possible to use it with pug.
With babel-plugin-react-css-modules you need to set
classAttribute option to
styleName value and that's it.
{
"plugins": [
["transform-react-pug", {
"classAttribute": "styleName"
}]
]
}
import './styles.css' // .hello{color:red}
const withCorrectStyles = pug`
div.hello I am a red text
`
With webpack loader or other approaches which transform styles into object
import classes from './styles.css' // .hello{color:green}
const withCorrectStyles = pug`
div(className=classes.hello) I am a green text
`
The developer experience can be improved here by setting
classAttribute option to
styleName value and adding babel-plugin-transform-jsx-css-modules
{
"plugins": [
["transform-react-pug", {
"classAttribute": "styleName"
}],
"transform-jsx-css-modules"
]
}
import './styles.css' // .hello{color:green}
const withCorrectStyles = pug`
div.hello I am a green text
`
Install via yarn or npm
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-transform-react-pug
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-pug
Add to babel configuration before transpiling jsx (usually in
.babelrc)
{
"plugins": [
"transform-react-pug",
"transform-react-jsx"
]
}
Now all your templates written with pug are understood by react and browsers.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
classAttribute
String
className
|Attribute name which considered by PUG as "class"
classAttribute
Default:
pug`p.one`
=>
<p className="one" />
With "styleName" as value:
pug`p.one`
=>
<p styleName="one" />
Integrating with create-react-app is tricky because it does not allow you to modify babel configuration. There are two documented possibilities:
That is easy, you will get
.babelrc file in your root directory, just add
transform-react-pug before
transform-react-jsx there.
Go through official instruction to rewire your application. Then modify your
config-overrides.js:
+ const {injectBabelPlugin} = require('react-app-rewired');
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
- //do stuff with the webpack config...
+ config = injectBabelPlugin('transform-react-pug', config);
return config;
}
Just add this plugin to the list in
.babelrc file.
{
- "presets": ["react-native"]
+ "presets": ["react-native"],
+ "plugins": ["transform-react-pug"]
}
We don't need
transform-react-jsx here because it's coming with
react-native preset.
Coming soon...
We can't use dots in component names because pugjs treats everything after dot as a className. For example,
React.Fragment becomes
<React className="Fragment" />, not
<React.Fragment />
A nice workaround is made by babel-plugin-transform-jsx-classname-components. Just add it to
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
["transform-jsx-classname-components", {
"objects": ["React"]
}]
]
}
We don't support html language in pug templates. This is different than what Pug promises.
However, you can still use tag interpolation:
p Good #[strong Morning]
The short answer is no and we are not going to implement that in near future. Take a look at initial request with small explanation (#15).
Open settings
"Editor" -> "Language Injections"
Click on Add new "Generic Js" injection
See how to find this section (youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/WEB-22106#focus=streamItem-27-2451611-0-0)
Pug In Template Literals (JavaScript)
Vue (Vue.js template) (current version of pug plugin is created in HTML scope, so we use workaround here)
<template lang="pug">
</template>
+ taggedString("pug")
Click "OK" and "Apply"
Install language-babel and language-pug-jade
I suggest language-pug-jade because it works better for me. But there are more approaches for building pugjs grammar: language-pug and atom-pug, and you can try them too.
Open settings of language-babel in atom
Find the field under "JavaScript Tagged Template Literal Grammar Extensions"
Enter:
pug:source.pug
More details: gandm/language-babel#javascript-tagged-template-literal-grammar-extensions
Restart the atom
Open settings of extensions
Search "vscode-react-pug" by the search field
Click "Install" and "Reload"
If you use any grammar other than default one (e.g. Babel JavaScript which is quite popular), you might need to add supporting of Atom's Grammar (Microsoft/vscode-js-atom-grammar).
Check out the history beyond that: kaminaly/vscode-react-pug#4.
MIT