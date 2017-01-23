Generate imports for jsx img elements. A handy transform for use in webpack workflows.

Exclude elements from transformation

Prefix a img src with "!" to exclude it from the transformation.

var profile = < div > < img src = "!avatar.png" className = "profile" /> </ div > ;

Example

In

var profile = < div > < img src = "avatar.png" className = "profile" /> < h3 > {[user.firstName, user.lastName].join(' ')} </ h3 > </ div > ;

Out

var _avatar = require ( "avatar.png" ); var _image = _interopRequireWildcard(_avatar); function _interopRequireWildcard ( obj ) { if (obj && obj.__esModule) { return obj; } else { var newObj = {}; if (obj != null ) { for ( var key in obj) { if ( Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(obj, key)) newObj[key] = obj[key]; } } newObj.default = obj; return newObj; } } var profile = React.createElement( "div" , null , React.createElement( "img" , { src : _image.default, className : "profile" }), React.createElement( "h3" , null , [user.firstName, user.lastName].join( ' ' ) ) );

Installation

Install it via npm:

npm install babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx-img-import

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-react-jsx-img-import" ] }

Via CLI

babel --plugins transform-react-jsx-img-import script.js

Via Node API

require ( "babel-core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ "transform-react-jsx-img-import" ] });

License

MIT