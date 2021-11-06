A Babel 7 plugin which transforms React component classes into functions

Writing React components using the class syntax has several benefits:

Consistency — Define all components using similar syntax.

— Define all components using similar syntax. Static properties — Components are more self contained when using static class properties.

— Components are more self contained when using static class properties. Simpler diffs — No need to change the entire indentation converting between classes and functions.

There is one obvious downside:

Size — Class components are larger than function components.

This plugin solves that for you. 😃

Example

In

import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import { Component } from 'react' ; export class HelloWorld extends Component { static propTypes = { className : PropTypes.string, }; render() { const { className } = this .props; return < div className = {className} > Hello world! </ div > ; } }

Out

import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import { Component } from 'react' ; export const HelloWorld = ( { className } ) => < div className = {className} > Hello world! </ div > ; HelloWorld.propTypes = { className : PropTypes.string, };

Installation

npm install @babel/core babel-plugin-transform-react-class-to-function

Usage

Via babel.config.js (Recommended)

module .exports = ( api ) => ({ plugins : [ 'babel-plugin-transform-react-class-to-function' ], });

Via CLI

babel --plugins babel-plugin-transform-react-class-to-function

Via Node API

require ( '@babel/core' ).transform(code, { plugins : [ 'babel-plugin-transform-react-class-to-function' ], });

Options

memo

true : Transform PureComponent and components implementing shouldComponentUpdate to functional components using React memo.

: Transform and components implementing to functional components using React memo. false (default): Don’t transform PureComponent or components implementing shouldComponentUpdate .

Special Thanks

This plugin was originally based on babel-plugin-transform-react-pure-class-to-function. However, the project has diverged a lot. You may want to give that project a try if you need to use babel 6.