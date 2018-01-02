Fork from https://bitbucket.org/amctheatres/babel-transform-imports , and support import style files like babel-plugin-component.

Transforms member style imports:

import { Dialog } from 'cube-ui'

...into default style imports:

import Dialog from 'cube-ui/lib/dialog'

If set style:true config, then it will be transformed to:

import Dialog from 'cube-ui/lib/dialog' import 'cube-ui/lib/dialog/style.css'

Or set style: "index" config, then it will be transformed to:

import Dialog from 'cube-ui/lib/dialog' import 'cube-ui/lib/dialog/index.css'

That's stupid, why would you do that?

When Babel encounters a member style import such as:

import { Grid, Row, Col } from 'react-bootstrap' ;

it will generate something similarish to:

var reactBootstrap = require ( 'react-bootstrap' ); var Grid = reactBootstrap.Grid; var Row = reactBootstrap.Row; var Col = reactBootstrap.Col;

Some libraries, such as react-bootstrap and lodash, are rather large and pulling in the entire module just to use a few pieces would cause unnecessary bloat to your client optimized (webpack etc.) bundle. The only way around this is to use default style imports:

import Grid from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Grid' ; import Row from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Row' ; import Col from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Col' ;

But, the more pieces we need, the more this sucks. This plugin will allow you to pull in just the pieces you need, without a separate import for each item. Additionally, it can be configured to throw when somebody accidentally writes an import which would cause the entire module to resolve, such as:

import Bootstrap, { Grid } from 'react-bootstrap' ; import * as Bootstrap from 'react-bootstrap' ;

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-modules

Usage

In .babelrc:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-modules" , { "cube-ui" : { "transform" : "cube-ui/lib/${member}" , "preventFullImport" : true } }] ] }

Advanced Transformations

In cases where the provided default string replacement transformation is not sufficient (for example, needing to execute a RegExp on the import name), you may instead provide a path to a .js file which exports a function to run instead. Keep in mind that the .js file will be require d relative from this plugin's path, likely located in /node_modules/babel-plugin-transform-modules . You may provide any filename, as long as it ends with .js .

.babelrc:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-modules" , { "my-library" : { "transform" : "../../path/to/transform.js" , "preventFullImport" : true } }] ] }

/path/to/transform.js:

module .exports = function ( importName, styleName, hasImportName ) { if (styleName) { if (!hasImportName && importName === styleName) { return 'my-library/etc/' + styleName + '.css' } else { return 'my-library/etc/' + importName.toUpperCase() + '/' + styleName + '.css' } } return 'my-library/etc/' + importName.toUpperCase(); };

This is a little bit hacky, but options are a bit limited due to .babelrc being a JSON5 file which does not support functions as a type. In Babel 7.0, it appears .babelrc.js files will be supported, at which point this plugin will be updated to allow transform functions directly in the configuration file. See: https://github.com/babel/babel/pull/4892

Webpack

This can be used as a plugin with babel-loader.

webpack.config.js:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , use : { loader : 'babel-loader' , query : { plugins : [ [ require ( 'babel-plugin-transform-modules' ), { "my-library" : { "transform" : function ( importName ) { return 'my-library/etc/' + importName.toUpperCase(); }, preventFullImport : true } }] ] } } } ] }

Options