Fork from https://bitbucket.org/amctheatres/babel-transform-imports , and support import style files like babel-plugin-component.
Transforms member style imports:
import { Dialog } from 'cube-ui'
...into default style imports:
import Dialog from 'cube-ui/lib/dialog'
If set
style:true config, then it will be transformed to:
import Dialog from 'cube-ui/lib/dialog'
import 'cube-ui/lib/dialog/style.css'
Or set
style: "index" config, then it will be transformed to:
import Dialog from 'cube-ui/lib/dialog'
import 'cube-ui/lib/dialog/index.css'
When Babel encounters a member style import such as:
import { Grid, Row, Col } from 'react-bootstrap';
it will generate something similarish to:
var reactBootstrap = require('react-bootstrap');
var Grid = reactBootstrap.Grid;
var Row = reactBootstrap.Row;
var Col = reactBootstrap.Col;
Some libraries, such as react-bootstrap and lodash, are rather large and pulling in the entire module just to use a few pieces would cause unnecessary bloat to your client optimized (webpack etc.) bundle. The only way around this is to use default style imports:
import Grid from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Grid';
import Row from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Row';
import Col from 'react-bootstrap/lib/Col';
But, the more pieces we need, the more this sucks. This plugin will allow you to pull in just the pieces you need, without a separate import for each item. Additionally, it can be configured to throw when somebody accidentally writes an import which would cause the entire module to resolve, such as:
import Bootstrap, { Grid } from 'react-bootstrap';
// -- or --
import * as Bootstrap from 'react-bootstrap';
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-modules
In .babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
["transform-modules", {
"cube-ui": {
"transform": "cube-ui/lib/${member}",
"preventFullImport": true
}
}]
]
}
In cases where the provided default string replacement transformation is not
sufficient (for example, needing to execute a RegExp on the import name), you
may instead provide a path to a .js file which exports a function to run
instead. Keep in mind that the .js file will be
required relative from this
plugin's path, likely located in
/node_modules/babel-plugin-transform-modules.
You may provide any filename, as long as it ends with
.js.
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
["transform-modules", {
"my-library": {
"transform": "../../path/to/transform.js",
"preventFullImport": true
}
}]
]
}
/path/to/transform.js:
module.exports = function(importName, styleName, hasImportName) {
if (styleName) {
// set `style: true` option to transform style
if (!hasImportName && importName === styleName) {
// full import
// eg: `import xx from 'my-library'`
// will be transformed add `require('my-library/etc/style.css')`
return 'my-library/etc/' + styleName + '.css'
} else {
// member import
// eg: `import {xx} from 'my-library'`
// will be transformed add `require('my-library/etc/XX/style.css')`
return 'my-library/etc/' + importName.toUpperCase() + '/' + styleName + '.css'
}
}
return 'my-library/etc/' + importName.toUpperCase();
};
This is a little bit hacky, but options are a bit limited due to .babelrc being a JSON5 file which does not support functions as a type. In Babel 7.0, it appears .babelrc.js files will be supported, at which point this plugin will be updated to allow transform functions directly in the configuration file. See: https://github.com/babel/babel/pull/4892
This can be used as a plugin with babel-loader.
webpack.config.js:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
query: {
plugins: [
[require('babel-plugin-transform-modules'), {
"my-library": {
"transform": function(importName) {
return 'my-library/etc/' + importName.toUpperCase();
},
preventFullImport: true
}
}]
]
}
}
}
]
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
transform
string
|yes
undefined
|The library name to use instead of the one specified in the import statement.
${member} will be replaced with the member, aka Grid/Row/Col/etc. Alternatively, pass a path to a .js file which exports a function to process the transform (see Advanced Transformations)
style
boolean,string,object
|no
false
|Whether or not auto add css style import, if set to
true, it will be same as set to
'style'. If set to
{name:'sty',ignore:['x', 'y']}, it means all member modules except
['x', 'y'] will be auto add css import with name 'sty.css'
preventFullImport
boolean
|no
false
|Whether or not to throw when an import is encountered which would cause the entire module to be imported.
camelCase
boolean
|no
false
|When set to
true, runs
${member} through _.camelCase.
kebabCase
boolean
|no
false
|When set to
true, runs
${member} through _.kebabCase.
snakeCase
boolean
|no
false
|When set to
true, runs
${member} through _.snakeCase.
skipDefaultConversion
boolean
|no
false
|When set to
true, will preserve
import { X } syntax instead of converting to
import X.