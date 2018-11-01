Enables modern RegExp features in JavaScript.
You can get an overview of the plugin in this article.
The plugin enables the following features for JS regular expressions:
s-flag (stage 3 proposal)
x-flag (non-standard)
See also examples in compat-transpile, and regexp extensions sections of regexp-tree.
See details in the proposal.
By default the
. symbol matches all symbols but new lines. The "dotAll"
s flag enables matching
\n and other new line symbols with the
. symbol:
// Simple.
/./s;
// With unicode `u` flag.
/./su;
It is translated into:
// Simple.
/[\0-\uFFFF]/;
// With unicode `u` flag.
/[\0-\u{10FFFF}]/u;
See details in the proposal.
Capturing groups in JS regexes until recent supported only numbered-matching.
For example, given
/(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})/ that matches a date, one cannot be sure which group corresponds to the month and which one is the day without examining the surrounding code. Also, if one wants to swap the order of the month and the day, the group references should also be updated.
Named capture groups provide a nice solution for these issues.
/(?<year>\d{4})-(?<month>\d{2})-(?<day>\d{2})/
To backreference a named group, we can use
\k<name> notation:
/(?<value>a)\k<value>\1/
The above regexp is translated into:
/(a)\1\1/
Note:
x-flag is not yet standardized by ES spec. It's a standard flag in PCRE, Python, and other regexes.
Some features, like
x-flag currently can only be used via
new RegExp(...) pattern, since are not supported yet by JavaScript parsers for regexp literals:
new RegExp(`
# A regular expression for date.
(?<year>\\d{4})- # year part of a date
(?<month>\\d{2})- # month part of a date
(?<day>\\d{2}) # day part of a date
`, 'x');
Translated into:
/(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})/;
The plugin supports the following options.
features option
This options allows choosing which specific transformations to apply. Available features are:
dotAll
namedCapturingGroups
xFlag
which can be specified as an extra object for the plugin:
{
"plugins": [
["transform-modern-regexp", {
"features": [
"namedCapturingGroups",
"xFlag"
]
}]
]
}
NOTE: if omitted, all features are used by default.
useRe option
This option enables a convenient
re shorthand, which allows using multiline regexes with single escape for meta-characters (just like in regular expression literals).
Taking example of the date regexep using standard
RegExp constructor:
new RegExp(`
# A regular expression for date.
(?<year>\\d{4})- # year part of a date
(?<month>\\d{2})- # month part of a date
(?<day>\\d{2}) # day part of a date
`, 'x');
we see inconvenient double-escaping of
\\d (and similarly for other meta-characters). The
re shorthand allows using single escaping:
re`/
# A regular expression for date.
(?<year>\d{4})- # year part of a date
(?<month>\d{2})- # month part of a date
(?<day>\d{2}) # day part of a date
/x`;
As we can see,
re accepts a regexp in the literal notation, which unifies the usage format.
In both cases it's translated to simple regexp literal, so no any runtime overhead:
/(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})/
NOTE: it supports only template string literals, you can't use expressions there. Be careful also with
/${4}/-- this is treated as a template literal expression, and should be written as
/\${4}/instead.
NOTE:
\\1backreferences should still be escaped with double slashes. This is due template literal strings do not allow
\1treating them as Octal numbers.
useRuntime option
NOTE: the
useRuntimeoption is not implemented yet. Track issue #3 for details.
NOTE:
useRuntimeis not required: if e.g. named groups are used mostly for readability, the
useRuntimecan be omitted. If you need to access actual group names on the matched results, the runtime support should be used.
This option enables usage of a supporting runtime for the transformed regexes. The
RegExpTree class is a thin wrapper on top of a native regexp, and has identical API.
NOTE:
regexp-tree-runtimeshould be in your dependencies list.
E.g. the date expression from above is translated into:
const RegExpTree = require('regexp-tree-runtime');
...
const re = new RegExpTree(/(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})/, {
flags: 'x',
source: <original-source>,
groups: {
year: 1,
month: 2,
day: 3,
},
});
const result = re.exec('2017-04-17');
// Can access `result.groups`:
console.log(result.groups.year); // 2017
.babelrc
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["transform-modern-regexp"]
}
$ babel --plugins transform-modern-regexp script.js
require('@babel/core').transform(code, {
plugins: ['transform-modern-regexp']
});