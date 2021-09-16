Turn HTML imports (and export from) into strings.

Example

Given the following example.html.

< h1 > Hello </ h1 >

in

import html from './example.html' ;

out

const html = '<h1>Hello</h1>' ;

and if using export

in

export * as html from './example.html' ;

out

const html = "<h1>Hello</h1>" ; export { html };

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-html-import-to-string" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-html-import-to-string script.js

Via Node API