bpt

babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string

by Yeiniel Suárez Sosa
2.0.0 (see all)

Turn HTML imports (and export from) into constant strings

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string

Build Status

Turn HTML imports (and export from) into strings.

Example

Given the following example.html.

<h1>Hello</h1>

in

import html from './example.html';

out

const html = '<h1>Hello</h1>';

and if using export

in

export * as html from './example.html';

out

const html = "<h1>Hello</h1>";
export { html };

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["transform-html-import-to-string"]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-html-import-to-string script.js

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  plugins: ["transform-html-import-to-string"]
});

