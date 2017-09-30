Turn HTML imports and requires into string vars. Make your transpiled code as verbose as this package name!
Inspired by https://github.com/yeiniel/babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string
Given a file
assets/template.html
<h1>Hello</h1>
Transform your imports
import template from "/assets/template.html"
const requiredTemplate = require("/assets/template.html)
to
var template = "<h1>Hello</h1>"
const requiredTemplate = "<h1>Hello</h1>"
Install with your package manager of choice
yarn add babel-plugin-transform-html-import-require-to-string
Then use as per usual...
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["transform-html-import-require-to-string"]
}
$ babel --plugins transform-html-import-require-to-string script
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: ["transform-html-import-require-to-string"]
});