bpt

babel-plugin-transform-html-import-require-to-string

by Sampson Oliver
0.0.3 (see all)

Turn HTML imports and requires into string vars

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-html-import-require-to-string

Turn HTML imports and requires into string vars. Make your transpiled code as verbose as this package name!

Inspired by https://github.com/yeiniel/babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string

Example

Given a file assets/template.html

<h1>Hello</h1>

Transform your imports

import template from "/assets/template.html"
const requiredTemplate = require("/assets/template.html)

to

var template = "<h1>Hello</h1>"
const requiredTemplate = "<h1>Hello</h1>"

Installation

Install with your package manager of choice

yarn add babel-plugin-transform-html-import-require-to-string

Then use as per usual...

Via .babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["transform-html-import-require-to-string"]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-html-import-require-to-string script

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  plugins: ["transform-html-import-require-to-string"]
});

