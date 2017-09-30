Turn HTML imports and requires into string vars. Make your transpiled code as verbose as this package name!

Inspired by https://github.com/yeiniel/babel-plugin-transform-html-import-to-string

Example

Given a file assets/template.html

< h1 > Hello </ h1 >

Transform your imports

import template from "/assets/template.html" const requiredTemplate = require("/assets/template.html)

to

var template = " < h1 > Hello </ h1 > " const requiredTemplate = " < h1 > Hello </ h1 > "

Installation

Install with your package manager of choice

yarn add babel-plugin- transform -html- import -require- to -string

Then use as per usual...

Via .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-html-import-require-to-string" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-html- import - require -to- string script

Via Node API