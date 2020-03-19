babel-plugin-transform-format-message

Internationalize text, numbers, and dates using ICU Message Format.

Internationalization Made Easy

Start simple. Wrap any user-facing message with formatMessage() . Don't forget to import/require format-message.

var formatMessage = require ( 'format-message' ); formatMessage( 'My Account Preferences' )

Don't concatenate message pieces, use placeholders instead.

formatMessage( 'Hello, { name }!' , { name : user.name })

You can even pick plural and gender forms with placeholders.

formatMessage( `{ gender, select, male {His inbox} female {Her inbox} other {Their inbox} }` , { gender : user.gender }) formatMessage( `{ count, plural, =0 {No unread messages} one {# unread message} other {# unread messages} }` , { count : messages.unreadCount })

Need to provide extra information to translators? Add a message description. Need 2 translations to the same English message? Add a message id.

formatMessage({ id : 'update_action_button' , default : 'Update' , description : 'Text displayed on the update resource button to trigger the update process' }) formatMessage({ id : 'update_label' , default : 'Update' , description : 'Label on each item that is an update to another item' })

Extract all of the messages you've used in your source code.

$ npm i format-message-cli $ format-message extract "src/**/*.js" > ./locales/en/messages.json

Check that the translators preserved placeholders and proper message formatting.

$ format-message lint -t ./locales/index.js "src/**/*.js"

Use the translations at runtime.

formatMessage.setup({ generateId : require ( 'format-message-generate-id/underscored_crc32' ), translations : require ( './locales' ), locale : 'pt' })

Make a locale-specific build.

$ format-message transform --inline --locale pt "src/**/*.js" > bundle.pt.js

Need more details?

Check out the many ways you can use format-message in your project:

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE-MIT file for license text and copyright information.