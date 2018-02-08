Transform all for-of loops into the equivalent array for loop

Example

In

const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; for ( const elm of array) { console .log(elm); } let item; for ({ item } of array.map( item => ({ item }))) { console .log(item); }

Out

const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; for ( let _i = 0 , _length = array.length; _i < _length; _i++) { const elm = array[_i]; console .log(elm); } let item; for ( let _i2 = 0 , _array$map = array.map( item => ({ item })), _length2 = _array$map.length; _i2 < _length2; _i2++) { ({ item } = _array$map[_i2]); console .log(item); }

loose transformation

In addition to the normal transform, we also support a null-ish checking loose transform. Passing { loose: true } option into the plugin enables it:

In

const array = null ; for ( const elm of array) { console .log(elm); } let item; for ({ item } of array.map( item => ({ item }))) { console .log(item); }

Out

const array = null ; for ( let _i = 0 , _length = array == null ? 0 : array.length; _i < _length; _i++) { const elm = array[_i]; console .log(elm); } let item; for ( let _i2 = 0 , _array$map = array.map( item => ({ item })), _length2 = _array$map == null ? 0 : _array$map.length; _i2 < _length2; _i2++) { ({ item } = _array$map[_i2]); console .log(item); }

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-for-of-as-array

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-for-of-as-array" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-for-of-as-array script.js

Via Node API