Transform all for-of loops into the equivalent array for loop
In
const array = [1, 2, 3];
for (const elm of array) {
console.log(elm);
}
let item;
for ({ item } of array.map(item => ({ item }))) {
console.log(item);
}
Out
const array = [1, 2, 3];
for (let _i = 0, _length = array.length; _i < _length; _i++) {
const elm = array[_i];
console.log(elm);
}
let item;
for (let _i2 = 0, _array$map = array.map(item => ({ item })), _length2 = _array$map.length; _i2 < _length2; _i2++) {
({ item } = _array$map[_i2]);
console.log(item);
}
loose transformation
In addition to the normal transform, we also support a null-ish checking
loose transform. Passing
{ loose: true } option into the plugin enables it:
In
const array = null;
for (const elm of array) {
console.log(elm);
}
let item;
for ({ item } of array.map(item => ({ item }))) {
console.log(item);
}
Out
const array = null;
for (let _i = 0, _length = array == null ? 0 : array.length; _i < _length; _i++) {
const elm = array[_i];
console.log(elm);
}
let item;
for (let _i2 = 0, _array$map = array.map(item => ({ item })), _length2 = _array$map == null ? 0 : _array$map.length; _i2 < _length2; _i2++) {
({ item } = _array$map[_i2]);
console.log(item);
}
$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-for-of-as-array
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["transform-for-of-as-array"]
}
$ babel --plugins transform-for-of-as-array script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: ["transform-for-of-as-array"]
});