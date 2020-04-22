babel-plugin-transform-dynamic-import

Babel plugin to transpile
import() to a deferred
require(), for node. Matches the proposed spec.
NOTE: Babylon >= v6.12.0 is required to correctly parse dynamic imports.
NOTE: This plugin generates code compatible with Node.js. Webpack >= 2 supports
import() natively, and for Webpack 1 you can use
babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack that generates Webpack-compatible output.
npm install babel-plugin-dynamic-import-node --save-dev
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["dynamic-import-node"]
}
noInterop - A boolean value, that if true will not interop the require calls. Useful to avoid using
require('module').default on commonjs modules.
{
"plugins": [
["dynamic-import-node", { "noInterop": true }]
]
}
$ babel --plugins dynamic-import-node script.js
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: ['dynamic-import-node']
});
Promise.all([
import('./lib/import1'),
import('./lib/import2')
]).then(([
Import1,
Import2
]) => {
console.log(Import1);
/* CODE HERE*/
});