babel-plugin-transform-dynamic-import

by airbnb
2.1.0 (see all)

Babel plugin to transpile import() to a deferred require(), for node

Readme

babel-plugin-dynamic-import-node

Babel plugin to transpile import() to a deferred require(), for node. Matches the proposed spec.

NOTE: Babylon >= v6.12.0 is required to correctly parse dynamic imports.

NOTE: This plugin generates code compatible with Node.js. Webpack >= 2 supports import() natively, and for Webpack 1 you can use babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack that generates Webpack-compatible output.

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-dynamic-import-node --save-dev

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["dynamic-import-node"]
}

Options

  • noInterop - A boolean value, that if true will not interop the require calls. Useful to avoid using require('module').default on commonjs modules.
{
  "plugins": [
    ["dynamic-import-node", { "noInterop": true }]
  ]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins dynamic-import-node script.js

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  plugins: ['dynamic-import-node']
});

Code Example

Promise.all([
  import('./lib/import1'),
  import('./lib/import2')
 ]).then(([
   Import1,
   Import2
  ]) => {
   console.log(Import1);
   /* CODE HERE*/
  });

