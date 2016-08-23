Babel plugin that rewrites
__dirname and
__filename to static values.
Source file
t.js:
console.log(__dirname);
console.log(__filename);
$ node t.js
/path/to
/path/to/t.js
$ babel --out-file build/t.js t.js
$ node build/t.js
/path/to/build
/path/to/build/t.js
Notice how the
build directory is part of the paths, which is not what we
want.
$ babel --out-file build/t.js --plugins transform-dirname-filename t.js
$ node build/t.js
/path/to
/path/to/t.js
So even though the generated file is a
build/t.js, the
__dirname and
__filename values will still reference the source file!
$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-dirname-filename --save-dev
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["transform-dirname-filename"]
}
$ babel --plugins transform-dirname-filename script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: ["transform-dirname-filename"]
});