Babel plugin that rewrites __dirname and __filename to static values.

Example

Source file t.js :

console .log(__dirname); console .log(__filename);

Execute normally

$ node t.js /path/to /path/to/t.js

Before

$ babel --out-file build/t.js t.js $ node build/t.js /path/to/build /path/to/build/t.js

Notice how the build directory is part of the paths, which is not what we want.

After

$ babel --out-file build/t.js --plugins transform-dirname-filename t.js $ node build/t.js /path/to /path/to/t.js

So even though the generated file is a build/t.js , the __dirname and __filename values will still reference the source file!

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-dirname-filename --save-dev

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-dirname-filename" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-dirname-filename script.js

Via Node API