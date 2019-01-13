Babel Plugin for removing warning call

This plugin removes development warning from production code. It's recommended to be used with https://github.com/BerkeleyTrue/warning.

Example

In

warning(condition, argument, argument);

Out

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { warning(condition, argument, argument); }

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-dev-warning

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "env" : { "production" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-dev-warning" ] } } }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-dev-warning script.js

Via Node API

require ( "babel-core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ "transform-dev-warning" ] });

License

MIT