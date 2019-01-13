openbase logo
bpt

babel-plugin-transform-dev-warning

by Olivier Tassinari
0.1.1 (see all)

Remove development warning from production code

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Babel Plugin for removing warning call

Build Status npm version npm downloads

This plugin removes development warning from production code. It's recommended to be used with https://github.com/BerkeleyTrue/warning.

Example

In

warning(condition, argument, argument);

Out

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
  warning(condition, argument, argument);
}

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-dev-warning

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "env": {
    "production": {
      "plugins": ["transform-dev-warning"]
    }
  }
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins transform-dev-warning script.js

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  plugins: ["transform-dev-warning"]
});

License

MIT

