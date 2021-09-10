Compile time code replacement for babel similar to Webpack's DefinePlugin

Quick Start

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-define

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-define" , { "process.env.NODE_ENV" : "production" , "typeof window" : "object" }] ] }

.babelrc.js

const overrides = require ( "./another-path.js" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "transform-define" , { "process.env.NODE_ENV" : "production" , "typeof window" : "object" , ...overrides }] ] };

Reference Documentation

babel-plugin-transform-define can transform certain types of code as a babel transformation.

Identifiers

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-define" , { "VERSION" : "1.0.0" , }] ] }

Source Code

VERSION; window .__MY_COMPANY__ = { version : VERSION };

Output Code

"1.0.0" ; window .__MY_COMPANY__ = { version : "1.0.0" };

Member Expressions

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-define" , { "process.env.NODE_ENV" : "production" }] ] }

Source Code

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "production" ) { console .log( true ); }

Output Code

if ( true ) { console .log( true ); }

Unary Expressions

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-define" , { "typeof window" : "object" }] ] }

Source Code

typeof window ; typeof window === "object" ;

Output Code

'object' ; true ;

License

MIT License