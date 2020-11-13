babel-plugin-transform-decorators-runtime

Babel Legacy Decorator plugin

This is a plugin for Babel 6 that is meant to replicate the old decorator behavior from Babel 5 in order to allow people to more easily transition to Babel 6 without needing to be blocked on updates to the decorator proposal or for Babel to re-implement it.

Babel >= 7.x

This plugin is specifically for Babel 6.x. If you're using Babel 7, this plugin is not for you. Babel 7's @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators officially supports the same logic that this plugin has, but integrates better with Babel 7's other plugins. You can enable this with

{ "plugins" : [ [ "@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators" , { "legacy" : true }], ] }

in your Babel configuration. Note that legacy: true is specifically needed if you want to get the same behavior as transform-decorators-legacy because there are newer versions of the decorator specification coming out, and they do not behave the same way as this plugin does.

Installation & Usage

$ npm install

Add the following line to your .babelrc file:

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-decorators-legacy" ] }

NOTE: Order of Plugins Matters!

If you are including your plugins manually and using transform-class-properties , make sure that transform-decorators-legacy comes before transform-class-properties .

"plugins" : [ "transform-class-properties" , "transform-decorators-legacy" ] "plugins" : [ "transform-decorators-legacy" , "transform-class-properties" ]

Why "legacy"?

Decorators are still only a relatively new proposal, and they are (at least currently) still in flux. Many people have started to use them in their original form, where each decorator is essentially a function of the form

function ( target, property, descriptor ) {}

This form is very likely to change moving forward, and Babel 6 did not wish to support the older form when it was known that it would change in the future. As such, I created this plugin to help people transition to Babel 6 without requiring them to drop their decorators or requiring them to wait for the new proposal update and then update all their code.

Best Effort

This plugin is a best effort to be compatible with Babel 5's transpiler output, but there are a few things that were difficult to reproduce, and a few things that were simply incorrect in Babel 5 with respect to the decorators proposal.

Two main things to mention as differences, though not things you are likely to encounter:

Decorators expressions are evaluated top to bottom, and executed bottom to top. e.g. function dec ( id ) { console .log( 'evaluated' , id); return ( target, property, descriptor ) => console .log( 'executed' , id); } class Example { @dec( 1 ) @dec( 2 ) method(){} } In Babel 5, this would output: evaluated 2 evaluated 1 executed 2 executed 1 With this plugin, it will result in: evaluated 1 evaluated 2 executed 2 executed 1 which is what the spec dictates as the correct behavior and was incorrect in Babel 5. Static class property initializers are evaluated once up front. If you decorate a static class property, you will get a descriptor with an initializer property. However whereas with Babel 5 this could be re-executed multiple times with potentially differing results, decorators-legacy will precompute the value and return an initializer that will return that value. e.g. function dec ( target, prop, descriptor ) { let {initializer} = descriptor; delete descriptor.initializer; delete descriptor.writable; descriptor.get = function ( ) { return initializer.call( this ); }; } var i = 0 ; class Example { @dec static prop = i++; } In Babel 5, every access to prop would increment i . In Babel 6, the very first value of i will be cached for future initializer calls. The spec is a little vague around how initializers work for repeat calls, and I'd consider calling an initializer multiple times to be a mistake in general, so hopefully this will not cause anyone trouble.

License

MIT (c) 2015