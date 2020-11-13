This is a plugin for Babel 6 that is meant to replicate the old decorator behavior from Babel 5 in order to allow people to more easily transition to Babel 6 without needing to be blocked on updates to the decorator proposal or for Babel to re-implement it.
This plugin is specifically for Babel 6.x. If you're using Babel 7, this plugin is not for you.
Babel 7's
@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators officially supports the same logic that this
plugin has, but integrates better with Babel 7's other plugins. You can enable this with
{
"plugins": [
["@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators", { "legacy": true }],
]
}
in your Babel configuration. Note that
legacy: true is specifically needed if you
want to get the same behavior as
transform-decorators-legacy because there
are newer versions of the decorator specification coming out, and they do not
behave the same way as this plugin does.
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy
Add the following line to your .babelrc file:
{
"plugins": ["transform-decorators-legacy"]
}
If you are including your plugins manually and using
transform-class-properties, make sure that
transform-decorators-legacy comes before
transform-class-properties.
/// WRONG
"plugins": [
"transform-class-properties",
"transform-decorators-legacy"
]
// RIGHT
"plugins": [
"transform-decorators-legacy",
"transform-class-properties"
]
Decorators are still only a relatively new proposal, and they are (at least currently) still in flux. Many people have started to use them in their original form, where each decorator is essentially a function of the form
function(target, property, descriptor){}
This form is very likely to change moving forward, and Babel 6 did not wish to support the older form when it was known that it would change in the future. As such, I created this plugin to help people transition to Babel 6 without requiring them to drop their decorators or requiring them to wait for the new proposal update and then update all their code.
This plugin is a best effort to be compatible with Babel 5's transpiler output, but there are a few things that were difficult to reproduce, and a few things that were simply incorrect in Babel 5 with respect to the decorators proposal.
Two main things to mention as differences, though not things you are likely to encounter:
Decorators expressions are evaluated top to bottom, and executed bottom to top. e.g.
function dec(id){
console.log('evaluated', id);
return (target, property, descriptor) => console.log('executed', id);
}
class Example {
@dec(1)
@dec(2)
method(){}
}
In Babel 5, this would output:
evaluated 2
evaluated 1
executed 2
executed 1
With this plugin, it will result in:
evaluated 1
evaluated 2
executed 2
executed 1
which is what the spec dictates as the correct behavior and was incorrect in Babel 5.
Static class property initializers are evaluated once up front.
If you decorate a static class property, you will get a descriptor with an
initializer property.
However whereas with Babel 5 this could be re-executed multiple times with potentially differing
results,
decorators-legacy will precompute the value and return an initializer that will
return that value. e.g.
function dec(target, prop, descriptor){
let {initializer} = descriptor;
delete descriptor.initializer;
delete descriptor.writable;
descriptor.get = function(){
return initializer.call(this);
};
}
var i = 0;
class Example {
@dec
static prop = i++;
}
In Babel 5, every access to
prop would increment
i.
In Babel 6, the very first value of
i will be cached for future
initializer calls.
The spec is a little vague around how initializers work for repeat calls, and I'd consider
calling an
initializer multiple times to be a mistake in general, so hopefully this will
not cause anyone trouble.
MIT (c) 2015