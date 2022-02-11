openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-plugin-transform-cx-jsx

by codaxy
21.3.0 (see all)

CxJS - Advanced JavaScript UI framework for admin and dashboard applications with ready to use grid, form and chart components.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

333

GitHub Stars

423

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


cxjs logo

version downloads


CxJS, or simply Cx, is a feature-rich JavaScript framework for building complex web front-ends, such as BI tools, dashboards and admin apps.

Learn CxJS

Explore CxJS by checking out available online resources:

If you need help, ask a question on StackOverflow. If you find a bug, please raise an issue. Request an invite to our Slack channel and become a member of the CxJS community.

Starting a new project

CxJS is available as an NPM package - cx, which includes compiled code, source code and TypeScript definitions.

Besides the cx package, you'll need other packages such as cx-react (or cx-preact) and babel-preset-cx-env.

You'll also need to configure Babel and webpack.

The quickest way to setup everything up is to use CLI:

npm install cx-cli --global
cx create my-app
cd my-app
npm start

Or if you prefer Yarn:

yarn create cx-app my-app
cd my-app
yarn start

Alternatively, you can download the files from one of the project templates:

Themes

Once you create a new project, you may want to try our ready-to-use visual themes:

Install the theme using npm or yarn.

npm install cx-theme-frost

Open my-app/app/index.scss and replace

@import "~cx/src/variables";
@import "~cx/src/index";

with

@import "~theme-package-name/src/variables";
@import "~theme-package-name/src/index";

Please read theme NPM package documentation to learn how to enable theme specific features.

Features

CxJS uses React for DOM manipulation and offers many high-level features on top of it.

Widgets

Charts

UI Concepts

State Management

Layout

Theming

Development

This is a monolith repository used to develop main npm packages, documentation, widget gallery and fiddle. It uses yarn workspaces, so please use yarn to install packages and run the applications.

yarn install

Build CxJS:

yarn build

Run tests:

yarn test

Run Docs:

yarn start

Run Gallery:

yarn gallery

Run Fiddle:

yarn fiddle

License

CxJS is available under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial