Compile Custom Element classes that extend
HTMLElement for ES5 environments.
Custom Elements were designed for native ES6 classes that can extend host objects in ways prototypical inheritance can not. Using the Babel
transform-es2015-classes transform will not work as is. You'll likely see a runtime error like
"Uncaught TypeError: Failed to construct 'HTMLElement': Please use the 'new' operator, this DOM object constructor cannot be called as a function." when attempting to extend
HTMLElement in a Babel transpiled class.
A workaround is to use
Reflect.construct to build a new
HTMLElement instance expected by the constructor. This transform wraps any ES6 classes extending
HTMLElement with an intermediary class that shims this behavior.
|Latest ✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|10.1+ TP ✅
|Latest ✅
|Latest ✅
|11 ✅
|Latest ✅
|9.1+ ✅
$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-custom-element-classes
.babelrc
// include before transform-es2015-classes
{
"plugins": [
"transform-custom-element-classes",
"transform-es2015-classes"
]
}