openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-plugin-transform-carbon-imports

by carbon-design-system
9.1.2 (see all)

A design system built by IBM

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

5.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

389

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Carbon Design System

Carbon Design System

Carbon is an open-source design system built by IBM. With the IBM Design Language as its foundation, the system consists of working code, design tools and resources, human interface guidelines, and a vibrant community of contributors.

Carbon is released under the Apache-2.0 license CI workflow status Maintained with Lerna PRs welcome Chat with us on Gitter

Getting started

If you're just getting started, check out carbon-components. If you're looking for React components, take a look at carbon-components-react.

We also have community-contributed components for the following technologies:

If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!

Package nameDescription
carbon-componentsComponent styles and Vanilla JavaScript
carbon-components-reactReact components
@carbon/elementsIBM Design Language elements like colors, type, iconography, and more
@carbon/colorsWork with IBM Design Language colors
@carbon/gridBuild layouts using the new 16 column grid system
@carbon/iconsIconography assets. We also offer support in: React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte
@carbon/pictogramsPictogram assets. We also offer support in: React and Svelte
@carbon/layoutLayout-based units and spacing scale
@carbon/motionProductive and expressive motion curves
@carbon/themesColor tokens available in the Carbon Design System, like $interactive-01
@carbon/typeNew type tokens used alongside IBM Plex

📚 Documentation

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide and our Developer Guide! 👀

Contributors


TJ Egan
💻 📖 🚇 👀 ️️️️♿️
Josh Black
💻 📖 🚇 👀 ️️️️♿️
Alessandra Davila
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
DAK
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Andrea N. Cardona
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
emyarod
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Josefina Mancilla
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️

Vince Picone
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Ricardo Henriquez
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Scott Strubberg
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Alison Joseph
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Anna Gonzales
🎨 👀
jillianhowarth
🖋 🎨 👀
Lauren Rice
🎨 👀

johnbister
🎨 👀
Dominik Brugger
💻 🚧
Jan Hassel
💻 📖
Alexander Lyon
💻
Rosie Z
💻
Abdul Rehman
💻
Nick Gong
💻

Nishith P
📖
Eric Charpentier
💻
Luiza Mendes
💻 🚧
Akmal Hakimi Mohd Zamri
💻
sanjitbauli
📖
Laszlo Moczo
💻
LMapes
🖋 📖

conradennis
🎨
Eric Liu
💻 📖
Richard Všianský
💻
Lee Chase
💻 📖
Anton
💻
Panpan Lin
📖
Ashley Harrison
💻

Jen Downs
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️
Taylor Jones
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️
MIchael Dudley
🎨
David Bradshaw
💻
Simon Finney
💻 ️️️️♿️
Attila Bartha
💻
배하람
💻

Yohanna Gadelrab
📖
Akira Sudoh
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️ 🚇
Oyinkan Oyetunmibi
📖
pbenson322
📖
Abbey Hart
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️
Lucas
💻
Dylan Klohr
📖

Gilli Sigurdsson
🎨
kennylam
💻 ️️️️♿️
Sébastien
💻
Dusan Milko
💻
Taras Polovyi
💻
Chris Connors
🎨 📖
David Conner
💻 ️️️️♿️

Harish Mohanani
💻
Frivalszky-Mayer Péter
💻 ️️️️♿️
s100
💻
Taranveer Virk
💻
Niall Cargill
📖
Matt Chapman
💻
Boston Cartwright
💻

DavidSCChen
💻
molyholy
💻
Scott Dickerson
💻
Evgeniy Podgaetskiy
💻
CassidyJensen
💻 ️️️️♿️
Zsolt Lattmann
💻
Conrad Schmidt
💻

Ignacio Becerra
💻
Swapnil Patil
📖
Fei Z
💻
Ignas Ausiejus
📖
Ryan O. Mackey
💻
Dávid Halász
💻
Bill Guigue
💻

szymonbrandys
💻
Adam Alston
📖
Krithika S Udupa
📖
Eshin Griffith
💻
@RianTavaresOn
💻 🎨
ColbyJohnIBM
💻
Håkon
💻
Tanner Summers
💻

Zhen Wang
💻 📖
Cathal Kenneally
💻
Joel Humberto Gómez Paredes
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial