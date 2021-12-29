Babel plugin to transform
async functions containing
await expressions to the equivalent chain of
Promise calls with use of minimal helper functions.
async function fetchAsObjectURL(url) {
const response = await fetch(url);
const blob = await response.blob();
return URL.createObjectURL(blob);
}
const fetchAsObjectURL = _async(function(url) {
return _await(fetch(url), function(response) {
return _await(response.blob(), URL.createObjectURL);
});
});
hoist enabled:
function _response$blob(response) {
return _await(response.blob(), URL.createObjectURL);
}
const fetchAsObjectURL = _async(function(url) {
return _await(fetch(url), _response$blob);
});
inlineHelpers enabled:
const fetchAsObjectURL = function(url) {
try {
return Promise.resolve(fetch(url)).then(function(response) {
return Promise.resolve(response.blob()).then(URL.createObjectURL);
});
} catch(e) {
return Promise.reject(e);
}
}
externalHelpers enabled:
In the normal case, helpers are added to the top of the file for the
_async and
_await functions (as well as others). This can cause bloat in a codebase due to duplication of helper code in every file. To avoid this, enable
externalHelpers and those will be imported instead:
import { _async } from "babel-plugin-transform-async-to-promises/helpers";
import { _await } from "babel-plugin-transform-async-to-promises/helpers";
const fetchAsObjectURL = _async(function(url) {
return _await(fetch(url), function(response) {
return _await(response.blob(), URL.createObjectURL);
});
});
export default fetchAsObjectURL;
async/
await
for/
while/
do loops (including loops that would exhaust stack if dispatched recursively)
switch statements (including fallthrough and
default cases)
try/
catch
break/
continue statements (on both loops and labeled statements)
throw expressions
arguments
this
Function.length:
async functions will often return a length of 0 (when the
_async wrapper is used)
topLevelAwait option to
return when using SystemJS.
eval: impossible to support without deep hooks into the runtime
Function.name: rewrite pass removes function name instrumentation
new AsyncFunction(...): impossible to support without shipping babel and the plugin in the output