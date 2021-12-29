Babel plugin to transform async functions containing await expressions to the equivalent chain of Promise calls with use of minimal helper functions.

async function fetchAsObjectURL ( url ) { const response = await fetch(url); const blob = await response.blob(); return URL.createObjectURL(blob); }

const fetchAsObjectURL = _async( function ( url ) { return _await(fetch(url), function ( response ) { return _await(response.blob(), URL.createObjectURL); }); });

Output with hoist enabled:

function _response$blob ( response ) { return _await(response.blob(), URL.createObjectURL); } const fetchAsObjectURL = _async( function ( url ) { return _await(fetch(url), _response$blob); });

Output with inlineHelpers enabled:

const fetchAsObjectURL = function ( url ) { try { return Promise .resolve(fetch(url)).then( function ( response ) { return Promise .resolve(response.blob()).then(URL.createObjectURL); }); } catch (e) { return Promise .reject(e); } }

Output with externalHelpers enabled:

In the normal case, helpers are added to the top of the file for the _async and _await functions (as well as others). This can cause bloat in a codebase due to duplication of helper code in every file. To avoid this, enable externalHelpers and those will be imported instead:

import { _async } from "babel-plugin-transform-async-to-promises/helpers" ; import { _await } from "babel-plugin-transform-async-to-promises/helpers" ; const fetchAsObjectURL = _async( function ( url ) { return _await(fetch(url), function ( response ) { return _await(response.blob(), URL.createObjectURL); }); }); export default fetchAsObjectURL;

JavaScript Language Features

Full Support

async / await

/ for / while / do loops (including loops that would exhaust stack if dispatched recursively)

/ / loops (including loops that would exhaust stack if dispatched recursively) switch statements (including fallthrough and default cases)

statements (including fallthrough and cases) conditional expressions

logical expressions

try / catch

/ break / continue statements (on both loops and labeled statements)

/ statements (on both loops and labeled statements) throw expressions

expressions Function hoisting

Variable hoisting

Arrow functions

Methods

arguments

this

Proper member dereference order of operations

Standards-compliant event loop scheduling

Partial Support

Function.length : async functions will often return a length of 0 (when the _async wrapper is used)

: functions will often return a length of 0 (when the wrapper is used) Top level await support is experimental with compatible module bundler. Set topLevelAwait option to return when using SystemJS.

No support