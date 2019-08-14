Babel plugin that transforms image assets import and requires to urls / cdn
This babel plugin allows you to transform asset files into a string uri, allowing you to point your assets to CDN or other hosts, without needing to run your code through module bundlers.
This helps when doing isomorphic / server-rendered applications.
import image from '../path/assets/icon.svg';
const image1 = require('../path/assets/icon1.svg');
// to
const image = 'http://your.cdn.address/assets/icon.svg';
const image1 = 'http://your.cdn.address/assets/icon1.svg';
// Somewhere further down in your code:
//
// eg: JSX
// <img src={image} alt='' />
//
// eg: Other cases
// ajaxAsyncRequest(image)
See the spec for more examples.
$> npm install babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string --save
{
"plugins": [
[
"transform-assets-import-to-string",
{
"baseDir": "/assets",
"baseUri": "http://your.cdn.address"
}
]
]
}
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: [
[
'transform-assets-import-to-string',
{
baseDir: '/assets',
baseUri: 'http://your.cdn.address'
}
]
]
});
By default, it will transform the following extensions:
.gif, .jpeg, .jpg, .png, .svg if
extensions option is not defined. To configure a custom list, just add the
extensions array as an option.
Note: leading
. (dot) is required.
{
"plugins": [
[
"transform-assets-import-to-string",
{
"extensions": [".jpg", ".png"]
}
]
]
}
babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string is MIT licensed