Babel plugin that transforms image assets import and requires to urls / cdn

About

This babel plugin allows you to transform asset files into a string uri, allowing you to point your assets to CDN or other hosts, without needing to run your code through module bundlers.

This helps when doing isomorphic / server-rendered applications.

import image from '../path/assets/icon.svg' ; const image1 = require ( '../path/assets/icon1.svg' ); const image = 'http://your.cdn.address/assets/icon.svg' ; const image1 = 'http://your.cdn.address/assets/icon1.svg' ;

See the spec for more examples.

Installation

$> npm install babel-plugin- transform -assets- import - to -string

Usage

via .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-assets-import-to-string" , { "baseDir" : "/assets" , "baseUri" : "http://your.cdn.address" } ] ] }

via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ [ 'transform-assets-import-to-string' , { baseDir : '/assets' , baseUri : 'http://your.cdn.address' } ] ] });

By default, it will transform the following extensions: .gif, .jpeg, .jpg, .png, .svg if extensions option is not defined. To configure a custom list, just add the extensions array as an option.

Note: leading . (dot) is required.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-assets-import-to-string" , { "extensions" : [ ".jpg" , ".png" ] } ] ] }

License