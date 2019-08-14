openbase logo
bpt

babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string

by Gerald Yeo
1.2.0

🔌 Babel plugin that transforms image assets import and requires to urls / cdn

Overview

3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string

Babel plugin that transforms image assets import and requires to urls / cdn

npm Build Status

Table of Contents

About

This babel plugin allows you to transform asset files into a string uri, allowing you to point your assets to CDN or other hosts, without needing to run your code through module bundlers.

This helps when doing isomorphic / server-rendered applications.

import image from '../path/assets/icon.svg';
const image1 = require('../path/assets/icon1.svg');

// to

const image = 'http://your.cdn.address/assets/icon.svg';
const image1 = 'http://your.cdn.address/assets/icon1.svg';

// Somewhere further down in your code:
//
// eg: JSX
// <img src={image} alt='' />
//
// eg: Other cases
// ajaxAsyncRequest(image)

See the spec for more examples.

Installation

$> npm install babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string --save

Usage

via .babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "transform-assets-import-to-string",
      {
        "baseDir": "/assets",
        "baseUri": "http://your.cdn.address"
      }
    ]
  ]
}

via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  plugins: [
    [
      'transform-assets-import-to-string',
      {
        baseDir: '/assets',
        baseUri: 'http://your.cdn.address'
      }
    ]
  ]
});

By default, it will transform the following extensions: .gif, .jpeg, .jpg, .png, .svg if extensions option is not defined. To configure a custom list, just add the extensions array as an option.

Note: leading . (dot) is required.

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "transform-assets-import-to-string",
      {
        "extensions": [".jpg", ".png"]
      }
    ]
  ]
}

License

babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string is MIT licensed

