Readme

babel-plugin-transform-assets

Transforms importing of asset files at compile time using Babel. This plugin removes the need to run your server code through Webpack module bundler when using loaders such as file-loader, url-loader and building isomorphic universal apps. Aids in creating a cleaner, maintainable build process at the cost of yet another Babel plugin.

Example

import file from '../file.txt';

will be transformed to

var file = 'file.txt?9LDjftP';

See the spec for more examples.

Requirements

Babel v6 or higher.

Installation

npm install -D babel-plugin-transform-assets

Usage

Via .babelrc

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
      ["transform-assets", {
          "extensions": ["svg"],
          "name": "[name].[ext]?[sha512:hash:base64:7]"
      }]
  ]
}

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
    plugins: [
        ['transform-assets', {
            extensions: ['svg'],
            name: '[name].[ext]?[sha512:hash:base64:7]',
        }]
    ]
});

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome—bug fixes, features, documentation, tests. Just make sure the tests are passing.

