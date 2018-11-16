Transforms importing of asset files at compile time using Babel. This plugin removes the need to run your server code through Webpack module bundler when using loaders such as file-loader, url-loader and building isomorphic universal apps. Aids in creating a cleaner, maintainable build process at the cost of yet another Babel plugin.

Example

import file from '../file.txt' ;

will be transformed to

var file = 'file.txt?9LDjftP' ;

See the spec for more examples.

Requirements

Babel v6 or higher.

Installation

npm install -D babel-plugin-transform-assets

Usage

Via .babelrc

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-assets" , { "extensions" : [ "svg" ], "name" : "[name].[ext]?[sha512:hash:base64:7]" }] ] }

Via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ [ 'transform-assets' , { extensions : [ 'svg' ], name : '[name].[ext]?[sha512:hash:base64:7]' , }] ] });

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome—bug fixes, features, documentation, tests. Just make sure the tests are passing.

