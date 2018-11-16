Transforms importing of asset files at compile time using Babel. This plugin removes the need to run your server code through Webpack module bundler when using loaders such as file-loader, url-loader and building
isomorphic universal apps. Aids in creating a cleaner, maintainable build process at the cost of yet another Babel plugin.
import file from '../file.txt';
will be transformed to
var file = 'file.txt?9LDjftP';
See the spec for more examples.
Babel v6 or higher.
npm install -D babel-plugin-transform-assets
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
["transform-assets", {
"extensions": ["svg"],
"name": "[name].[ext]?[sha512:hash:base64:7]"
}]
]
}
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: [
['transform-assets', {
extensions: ['svg'],
name: '[name].[ext]?[sha512:hash:base64:7]',
}]
]
});
Contributions are very welcome—bug fixes, features, documentation, tests. Just make sure the tests are passing.