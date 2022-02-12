Babel plugin that transforms AMD to CommonJS. Check out the example project, which uses this plugin to allow jest to synchronously require AMD modules.

Usage

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-amd-to-commonjs

Add the transform to your .babelrc:

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-amd-to-commonjs" ] }

Examples

Define

Input:

define([ 'jquery' , 'underscore' , 'myModule' ], function ( $, _ ) { return { }; });

Output:

module .exports = function ( ) { var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var _ = require ( 'underscore' ); require ( 'myModule' ); return { }; }();

Require

Input:

require ([ 'jquery' , 'underscore' , 'myModule' ], function ( $, _ ) { require ([ 'anotherModule' ], function ( anotherModule ) { }); });

Output:

( function ( ) { var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var _ = require ( 'underscore' ); require ( 'myModule' ); ( function ( ) { var anotherModule = require ( 'anotherModule' ); })(); })();

Options

Specify options in your .babelrc:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-amd-to-commonjs" , { "restrictToTopLevelDefine" : true }] ] }

restrictToTopLevelDefine : (default: true ) When true , only transform define calls that appear at the top-level of a program. Set to false to transform all calls to define .

Details

Supported Versions

Only LTS versions of Node.js still in maintenance will be supported going forward. Older versions of the plugin may support older versions of Node.js. See the Node.js site for LTS details.

While this plugin lists @babel/core@^7.0.0 as a peer dependency, it should still work fine with babel-core@^6.0.0. Listing this peer dependency aligns with what is done by the core babel plugins.

AMD

AMD is interpreted as described by the AMD specification.

By default, only top-level calls to a define function will be transformed. Use the restrictToTopLevelDefine option to transform calls that are not at the top-level.

function will be transformed. Use the option to transform calls that are not at the top-level. All calls to require where it is given an array of dependencies as its first argument will be transformed.

where it is given an array of dependencies as its first argument will be transformed. Explicitly requiring require , module , and exports in an AMD module will not generate a call to require, but instead defer to the global require, module, and exports assumed to be in the CommonJS environment you are transforming to. The same is true for the simplified CommonJS wrapper.

, , and in an AMD module will not generate a call to require, but instead defer to the global require, module, and exports assumed to be in the CommonJS environment you are transforming to. The module name (optional first argument to define ) is ignored, since the module ID in CommonJS is determined by the resolved filename.

Upgrading Versions

Versions >= 0.2.1 and < 1.0.0 support Node.js 4. 1.0.0 and above only support Node.js 6 and above. To upgrade to >= 1.0.0, first upgrade to Node.js >= 6.

If everything works fine with < 1.0.0, you should just be able to drop in >= 1.0.0 after upgrading Node.js. If you have any issues, there is one more edge-case breaking change that might be affecting you (but probably is not): >= 1.0.0 accounts for the case where you're using a combination of return statements and module/exports to define the exports of your AMD modules. Earlier versions don't account for this case, so if you're upgrading, make sure that each AMD module only uses either return statements or module/exports to define its exports. See #26 and the caveats section of the README for more details.



Caveats

One module per file

Make sure that you have only one AMD module defined per file, otherwise you'll experience strange results once transformed to the CommonJS format.

Listing module dependencies inline

The following will not be transformed, since the plugin only accounts for dependencies that are specified using an inline array literal:

var dependencies = [ 'one' , 'two' ]; define(dependencies, function ( one, two ) { one.doStuff(); return two.doStuff(); });

If you want to be able to define your dependencies as above, please submit an issue. Otherwise, please define your modules as:

define([ 'one' , 'two' ], function ( one, two ) { one.doStuff(); return two.doStuff(); });

However, specifying the factory as a variable is supported (but only for calls to define ):

var factory = function ( one, two ) { one.doStuff(); return two.doStuff(); }; define([ 'one' , 'two' ], factory);

A runtime check has to be done to determine what to export, so the transformed code looks like this:

var factory = function ( one, two ) { one.doStuff(); return two.doStuff(); }; var maybeFactory = factory; if ( typeof maybeFactory === 'function' ) { module .exports = factory( require ( 'one' ), require ( 'two' )); } else { require ( 'one' ); require ( 'two' ); module .exports = maybeFactory; };

It looks a bit weird, but it's all necessary. Keep in mind that everything is done with static analysis, so if the factory isn't specified as an inline function literal, it's impossible to tell exactly what value it will take until runtime.

Injecting require , module , or exports as dependencies

It is strongly advised to simply use return statements to define your AMD module's exports. That being said, the plugin takes into account the cases where you may have injected them as dependencies. Beware of the following gotchas when using this pattern:

If you're injecting module , exports , and/or require as dependencies, they must be injected as string literals, otherwise you'll end up with things like require('module') .

Returning any value other than undefined from a factory function will override anything you assign to module or exports . This behaviour is in accordance with the AMD specification. Unless you're doing something really weird in your modules, you don't have to worry about this case, but the plugin handles it by performing a check as needed on the return value of the factory function. For example: Input (AMD): define([ 'module' ], function ( module ) { module .exports = { hey : 'boi' }; return { value : 22 }; }); Output (CommonJS): var amdDefineResult = function ( ) { module .exports = { hey : 'boi' }; return { value : 22 }; }(); typeof amdDefineResult !== 'undefined' && ( module .exports = amdDefineResult); Note that { value: 22 } is correctly exported in both cases. Without the typeof amdDefineResult !== 'undefined' check in place, { hey: 'boi' } would have been erroneously exported once transformed to CommonJS, since the plugin would otherwise transform this module to just: ( function ( ) { module .exports = { hey : 'boi' }; return { value : 22 }; })() This pattern is only used if necessary. The variable amdDefineResult is generated to be unique in its scope.

Contributors

