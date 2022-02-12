Babel plugin that transforms AMD to CommonJS.
Check out the example project, which uses this plugin to allow jest to synchronously
require AMD modules.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-amd-to-commonjs
Add the transform to your .babelrc:
{
"plugins": ["transform-amd-to-commonjs"]
}
Input:
define(['jquery', 'underscore', 'myModule'], function($, _) {
// ...
return {
// ...
};
});
Output:
module.exports = function() {
var $ = require('jquery');
var _ = require('underscore');
require('myModule');
// ...
return {
// ...
};
}();
Input:
// Nested requires
require(['jquery', 'underscore', 'myModule'], function($, _) {
// ...
require(['anotherModule'], function(anotherModule) {
// ...
});
});
Output:
(function() {
var $ = require('jquery');
var _ = require('underscore');
require('myModule');
// ...
(function() {
var anotherModule = require('anotherModule');
// ...
})();
})();
Specify options in your .babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
["transform-amd-to-commonjs", { "restrictToTopLevelDefine": true }]
]
}
restrictToTopLevelDefine: (default:
true) When
true, only transform
define calls that appear at the top-level of a program. Set to
false to transform all calls to
define.
Only LTS versions of Node.js still in maintenance will be supported going forward. Older versions of the plugin may support older versions of Node.js. See the Node.js site for LTS details.
While this plugin lists @babel/core@^7.0.0 as a peer dependency, it should still work fine with babel-core@^6.0.0. Listing this peer dependency aligns with what is done by the core babel plugins.
AMD is interpreted as described by the AMD specification.
define function will be transformed. Use the
restrictToTopLevelDefine option to transform calls that are not at the top-level.
require where it is given an array of dependencies as its first argument will be transformed.
require,
module, and
exports in an AMD module will not generate a call to require, but instead defer to the global require, module, and exports assumed to be in the CommonJS environment you are transforming to.
define) is ignored, since the module ID in CommonJS is determined by the resolved filename.
Make sure that you have only one AMD module defined per file, otherwise you'll experience strange results once transformed to the CommonJS format.
The following will not be transformed, since the plugin only accounts for dependencies that are specified using an inline array literal:
// DON'T DO THIS! It won't be transformed correctly.
var dependencies = ['one', 'two'];
define(dependencies, function(one, two) {
one.doStuff();
return two.doStuff();
});
If you want to be able to define your dependencies as above, please submit an issue. Otherwise, please define your modules as:
define(['one', 'two'], function(one, two) {
one.doStuff();
return two.doStuff();
});
However, specifying the factory as a variable is supported (but only for calls to
define):
// All's good! Transforming this code is supported
var factory = function(one, two) {
one.doStuff();
return two.doStuff();
};
define(['one', 'two'], factory);
A runtime check has to be done to determine what to export, so the transformed code looks like this:
var factory = function(one, two) {
one.doStuff();
return two.doStuff();
};
var maybeFactory = factory;
if (typeof maybeFactory === 'function') {
module.exports = factory(require('one'), require('two'));
} else {
require('one');
require('two');
module.exports = maybeFactory;
};
It looks a bit weird, but it's all necessary. Keep in mind that everything is done with static analysis, so if the factory isn't specified as an inline function literal, it's impossible to tell exactly what value it will take until runtime.
require,
module, or
exports as dependencies
It is strongly advised to simply use return statements to define your AMD module's exports. That being said, the plugin takes into account the cases where you may have injected them as dependencies. Beware of the following gotchas when using this pattern:
If you're injecting
module,
exports, and/or
require as dependencies, they must be injected as string literals,
otherwise you'll end up with things like
require('module').
Returning any value other than
undefined from a factory function will override anything you assign to
module or
exports.
This behaviour is in accordance with the AMD specification.
Unless you're doing something really weird in your modules, you don't have to worry about this case, but the plugin handles it by performing a check as needed on the return value of the factory function.
For example:
Input (AMD):
define(['module'], function(module) {
module.exports = { hey: 'boi' };
return { value: 22 };
});
Output (CommonJS):
var amdDefineResult = function() {
module.exports = { hey: 'boi' };
return { value: 22 };
}();
typeof amdDefineResult !== 'undefined' && (module.exports = amdDefineResult);
Note that
{ value: 22 } is correctly exported in both cases.
Without the
typeof amdDefineResult !== 'undefined' check in place,
{ hey: 'boi' } would have been erroneously exported once transformed to CommonJS, since the plugin would otherwise transform this module to just:
(function() {
module.exports = { hey: 'boi' };
return { value: 22 };
})()
This pattern is only used if necessary. The variable
amdDefineResult is generated to be unique in its scope.
