Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-tester

Usage

import

import pluginTester from 'babel-plugin-tester' const pluginTester = require ( 'babel-plugin-tester' ).default

Invoke

import yourPlugin from '../your-plugin' pluginTester({ plugin : yourPlugin, tests : { }, })

options

plugin

Your babel plugin. For example:

pluginTester({ plugin : identifierReversePlugin, tests : { }, }) function identifierReversePlugin ( ) { return { name : 'identifier reverse' , visitor : { Identifier(idPath) { idPath.node.name = idPath.node.name.split( '' ).reverse().join( '' ) }, }, } }

pluginName

This is used for the describe title as well as the test titles.

pluginOptions

This can be used to pass options into your plugin at transform time. This option can be overwritten using the test object.

To use babel.config.js instead of .babelrc, set babelOptions to the config object:

pluginTester ({ plugin : yourPlugin, ... babelOptions: require ( './babel.config.js' ), ... tests: { }, });

title

This can be used to specify a title for the describe block (rather than using the pluginName ).

filename

Relative paths from the other options will be relative to this. Normally you'll provide this as filename: __filename . The only options property affected by this value is fixtures . Test Object properties affected by this value are: fixture and outputFixture . If those properties are not absolute paths, then they will be path.join ed with path.dirname of the filename .

endOfLine

This is used to control which line endings the output from babel should have

Options Description lf Unix - default crlf Windows auto Use the system default preserve Use the line ending from the input

fixtures

This is a path to a directory with this format:

__fixtures__ ├── first-test │ ├── code.js │ └── output.js └── second-test ├── .babelrc ├── options.json ├── code.js └── output.js

With this you could make your test config like so:

pluginTester({ plugin, fixtures : path.join(__dirname, '__fixtures__' ), })

And it would run two tests. One for each directory in __fixtures__ , with plugin options set to the content of options.json

Options are inherited, placing a options.json file in __fixtures__ would add those options to all fixtures.

tests

You provide test objects as the tests option to babel-plugin-tester . You can either provide the tests as an object of test objects or an array of test objects.

If you provide the tests as an object, the key will be used as the title of the test.

If you provide an array, the title will be derived from it's index and a specified title property or the pluginName .

Read more about test objects below.

babel

Use this to provide your own implementation of babel. This is particularly useful if you want to use a different version of babel than what's included in this package.

fixtureOutputExt

Use this to provide your own fixture output file extension. This is particularly useful if you are testing typescript input. If ommited fixture input file extension will be used.

The rest of the options you provide will be [ lodash.merge ][lodash.merge]d with each test object. Read more about those next!

Test Objects

A minimal test object can be:

A string representing code An object with a code property

Here are the available properties if you provide an object:

code

The code that you want to run through your babel plugin. This must be provided unless you provide a fixture instead. If there's no output or outputFixture and snapshot is not true , then the assertion is that this code is unchanged by the plugin.

title

If provided, this will be used instead of the pluginName . If you're using the object API, then the key of this object will be the title (see example below).

output

If this is provided, the result of the plugin will be compared with this output for the assertion. It will have any indentation stripped and will be trimmed as a convenience for template literals.

fixture

If you'd rather put your code in a separate file, you can specify a filename here. If it's an absolute path, that's the file that will be loaded, otherwise, this will be path.join ed with the filename path.

outputFixture

If you'd rather put your output in a separate file, you can specify this instead (works the same as fixture ).

only

To run only this test. Useful while developing to help focus on a single test. Can be used on multiple tests.

skip

To skip running this test. Useful for when you're working on a feature that is not yet supported.

snapshot

If you'd prefer to take a snapshot of your output rather than compare it to something you hard-code, then specify snapshot: true . This will take a snapshot with both the source code and the output, making the snapshot easier to understand.

error

If a particular test case should be throwing an error, you can that using one of the following:

{ error : true , error : 'should have this exact message' , error : /should pass this regex/ , error : SyntaxError , error : err => { if (err instanceof SyntaxError && /message/ .test(err.message)) { return true ; } }, }

setup

If you need something set up before a particular test is run, you can do this with setup . This function will be run before the test runs. It can return a function which will be treated as a teardown function. It can also return a promise. If that promise resolves to a function, that will be treated as a teardown function.

teardown

If you set up some state, it's quite possible you want to tear it down. You can either define this as its own property, or you can return it from the setup function. This can likewise return a promise if it's asynchronous.

formatResult

This defaults to a function which formats your code output with prettier. If you have prettier configured, then it will use your configuration. If you don't then it will be default configuration.

If you'd like to specify your own, then feel free to do so. Here's the API:

function customFormatter ( code, {filename} ) { return formattedCode }

Learn more about the built-in formatter below.

The use case for this originally was for testing codemods and formatting their result with prettier-eslint .

Examples

Full Example + Docs

import pluginTester from 'babel-plugin-tester' import identifierReversePlugin from '../identifier-reverse-plugin' pluginTester({ plugin : identifierReversePlugin, pluginName : 'identifier reverse' , title : 'describe block title' , pluginOptions : { optionA : true , }, filename : __filename, babelOptions : { parserOpts : {}, generatorOpts : {}, babelrc : false , configFile : false , }, snapshot : false , formatResult : customFormatFunction, tests : { 'does not change code with no identifiers' : '"hello";' , 'changes this code' : { code : 'var hello = "hi";' , output : 'var olleh = "hi";' , }, }, tests : [ '"hello";' , { code : 'var hello = "hi";' , output : 'var olleh = "hi";' , }, { title : 'unchanged code' , fixture : path.join(__dirname, 'some-path' , 'unchanged.js' ), }, { fixture : '__fixtures__/changed.js' , outputFixture : '__fixtures__/changed-output.js' , }, { code : ` function sayHi(person) { return 'Hello ' + person + '!' } ` , snapshot : true , }, { code : 'var hello = "hi";' , output : 'var olleh = "hi";' , pluginOptions : { optionA : false , }, }, { title : 'unchanged code' , setup() { return function teardown ( ) { } }, teardown() { }, }, ], })

Simple Example

import pluginTester from 'babel-plugin-tester' import identifierReversePlugin from '../identifier-reverse-plugin' pluginTester({ plugin : identifierReversePlugin, snapshot : true , tests : [ { code : '"hello";' , snapshot : false }, { code : 'var hello = "hi";' , output : 'var olleh = "hi";' , }, ` function sayHi(person) { return 'Hello ' + person + '!' } console.log(sayHi('Jenny')) ` , ], })

Defaults

Un-string snapshot serializer

If you're using jest and snapshots, then the snapshot output could have a bunch of bothersome \" to escape quotes because when Jest serializes a string, it will wrap everything in double quotes. This isn't a huge deal, but it makes the snapshots harder to read. So we automatically add a snapshot serializer for you to remove those.

If you don't like that, then do this:

- import pluginTester from 'babel-plugin-tester' + import pluginTester from 'babel-plugin-tester/pure'

Prettier formatter

By default, a formatter is included which formats your results with prettier . It will look for a prettier configuration relative to the file that's being tested or the current working directory. If it can't find one, then it uses the default configuration for prettier.

This makes your snapshots easier to read. But if you'd like to not have that, then you can either import the pure file (as shown above) or you can override the formatResult option:

pluginTester({ formatResult : r => r, })

