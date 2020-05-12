Minify HTML in tagged template strings using html-minifier-terser.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-template-html-minifier
In
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
["template-html-minifier", {
"modules": {
"choo/html": [null],
"hyperhtml": [{"name": "bind", "type": "factory"}],
"hyperhtml-element": [{"name": null, "member": "html"}]
},
"htmlMinifier": {
"collapseWhitespace": true
}
}]
]
}
Example for
lit-html and
lit-element:
{
"plugins": [
["template-html-minifier", {
"modules": {
"lit-html": ["html"],
"lit-element": [
"html",
{"name": "css", "encapsulation": "style"}
],
},
"strictCSS": true,
"htmlMinifier": {
"collapseWhitespace": true,
"conservativeCollapse": true,
"removeComments": true,
"caseSensitive": true,
"minifyCSS": true
},
}]
]
}
htmlMinifier
The value of this property is passed unmodified to html-minifier-terser. See the html-minifier-terser docs.
Note for usage with
lit-html and
lit-element:
To preserve case sensitiveness of property binding
"caseSensitive": true must be added.
collapseBooleanAttributes should not be used when working with
lit-html
or other templating systems which give special meaning to non-static boolean
attributes. Enabling
collapseBooleanAttributes will cause this plugin to
throw an exception:
html`<input readonly="${readonly}">`;
This exception is for two reasons. First because it means the chosen options have
caused
html-minifier-terser to change the meaning of the HTML template. Second because
it deletes the point where
${readonly} goes into the final output.
removeComments will cause the following template to throw an exception:
html`<!-- <input value="${value}"> -->`;
This exception is because
${value} inside an HTML template gets deleted. It
should be noted that an HTML template does not prevent code within
${} from
running. This means that in the following template
getValue() is still executed
when processing the
html template:
html`<!-- <input value="${getValue()}"> -->`;
It is recommended to use binding-positions from eslint-plugin-lit to catch this error. This babel transformation can only determine that a template is broken, the eslint plugin will tell you which binding is invalid.
strictCSS
Whether CSS should only be minified when it is valid CSS. This is necessary when using css templates which allow multiple strings of invalid CSS together to make a valid stylesheet. This is the case for example with
lit-element:
const unit = css`px`;
const widthXL = 400;
const styleSheet = css`
@media (${widthXL}px) {
.foo {
font-size: 16${unit};
}
}
`;
Minification happens per template literal, it is only able to see the unconcatenated css literals and minify those. It will try to do the right thing, but it cannot handle every scenario. If you are using
lit-element, and write these types of templates, you need to set
strictCSS to true.
modules
A list of module names or import paths where tags are imported from. The values in
the arrays refers to the export names, not the import names.
null refers to the
default export.
failOnError
Determines whether an error should be thrown when minification failed. defaults to true.
Minification can fail when using invalid syntax or comments within bindings. Especially
when using css with bindings minification can fail. When
failOnError is true, this
plugin throws an error and your build will stop from proceeding. When it is false
the minification is canceled and the template is left unminified.
logOnError
Determines whether failure to minify a template should be logged in case of an error.
Defaults to true. This setting only takes effect when
failOnError is false.
import choo from 'choo/html';
import * as lit from 'lit-html';
import {html as litHtml, css} from 'lit-element';
import HyperHTMLElement from 'hyperhtml-element';
import html from 'some-module';
import {bind} from 'hyperhtml';
choo`
<div class="hello">
Hello World
</div>
`;
lit.html`
<div class="hello">
Hello World
</div>
`;
litHtml`
<div class="hello">
Hello World
</div>
`;
css`
.sel {
background: red;
}
`;
class MyHyperHTMLElement extends HyperHTMLElement {
created() {
this.render();
}
render() {
this.html`
<div>
Hello World
</div>
`;
}
}
bind(document.body)`
<div>
Hello World
</div>
`;
html`
This
is
not
processed
`;
Using the .babelrc shown in usage produces the following output:
import choo from 'choo/html';
import * as lit from 'lit-html';
import {html as litHtml, css} from 'lit-element';
import HyperHTMLElement from 'hyperhtml-element';
import html from 'some-module';
import {bind} from 'hyperhtml';
choo`<div class="hello"> Hello World </div>`;
lit.html`<div class="hello"> Hello World </div>`;
litHtml`<div class="hello"> Hello World </div>`;
css`.sel{background:red}`;
class MyHyperHTMLElement extends HyperHTMLElement {
created() {
this.render();
}
render() {
this.html`<div> Hello World </div>`;
}
}
bind(document.body)`<div> Hello World </div>`;
html`
This
is
not
processed
`;
"choo/html": [null] specifies that the default
export should be processed.
"lit-html": ["html"].
"lit-element": ["html"].
"lit-element": [{"name": "css", "encapsulation": "style"}].
The
encapsulation argument ensures that
html-minifier-terser understands that the template
contains CSS, without it the template would be processed as HTML.
this.html in MyHyperHTMLElement is processed because
"hyperhtml-element": [{"name": null, "member": "html"}] specifies that the
html member
of classes which extend the default export should be processed.
"hyperhtml": [{"name": "bind", "type": "factory"}], the
type
factory specifies the bind returns a function which processes the tagged templates.
All matching is done based on the exported name, not the local/imported name.
Tests are provided by xo and ava.
npm install
npm test
This module was originally created by goto-bus-stop.
babel-plugin-template-html-minifier and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.