Babel plugin for static and runtime type checking using Flow and tcomb.
Tools
Flow is a static type checker for JavaScript.
tcomb is a library for Node.js and the browser which allows you to check the types of JavaScript values at runtime with a simple and concise syntax. It's great for Domain Driven Design and for adding safety to your internal code.
Runtime type checking (tcomb)
Flow
tcomb's types
Static type checking (Flow)
babel-plugin-tcomb is
Flow compatible, this means that you can run them side by side, statically checking your code with
Flow and let
tcomb catching the remaining bugs at runtime.
You can add type safety to your untyped codebase gradually:
tcomb
Flow and unleash the power of static type checking
Here you can find a fork of this plugin that provides the following additional features:
let checks
First, install via npm.
npm install --save-dev tcomb
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-tcomb
Then, in your babel configuration (usually in your
.babelrc file), add (at least) the following plugins:
{
"plugins" : [
"syntax-flow",
"tcomb",
"transform-flow-strip-types"
]
}
Note.
syntax-flow and
transform-flow-strip-types are already included with the React Preset.
Note. Use Babel's env option to only use this plugin in development.
Warning. If you use multiple presets and are experiencing issues, try tweaking the preset order and setting
passPerPreset: true. Related issues: #78 #99
Important.
tcomb must be
requireable
skipAsserts?: boolean = false
Removes the asserts and keeps the domain models
warnOnFailure?: boolean = false
Warns (
console.warn) about type mismatch instead of throwing an error
globals?: Array<Object>
With this option you can handle global types, like
Class or react
SyntheticEvent
Example
"plugins" : [
["tcomb", {
globals: [
// flow
{
'Class': true
}
// react
{
'SyntheticEvent': true,
...
},
// your custom global types (if any)
...
]
}],
]
Definition files for
tcomb and
tcomb-react are temporarily published here.
tcomb must be
Flow's responsibility)
First, add type annotations.
// index.js
function sum(a: number, b: number) {
return a + b
}
sum(1, 'a') // <= typo
Then run
Flow (static type checking):
index.js:7
7: sum(1, 'a')
^^^^^^^^^^^ function call
7: sum(1, 'a')
^^^ string. This type is incompatible with
3: function sum(a: number, b: number) {
^^^^^^ number
or refresh your browser and look at the console (runtime type checking):
Uncaught TypeError: [tcomb] Invalid value "a" supplied to b: Number
// index.js
type Person = {
name: string, // required string
surname?: string, // optional string
age: number,
tags: Array<string>
};
function getFullName(person: Person) {
return `${person.name} ${person.surname}`
}
getFullName({ surname: 'Canti' })
Flow:
index.js:14
14: getFullName({
^ function call
10: function getFullName(person: Person) {
^^^^^^ property `name`. Property not found in
14: getFullName({
^ object literal
tcomb:
TypeError: [tcomb] Invalid value undefined supplied to person: Person/name: String
In order to define refinement types you can use the
$Refinement type, providing a predicate identifier:
import type { $Refinement } from 'tcomb'
// define your predicate...
const isInteger = n => n % 1 === 0
// ...and pass it to the suitable intersection type
type Integer = number & $Refinement<typeof isInteger>;
function foo(n: Integer) {
return n
}
foo(2) // flow ok, tcomb ok
foo(2.1) // flow ok, tcomb throws [tcomb] Invalid value 2.1 supplied to n: Integer
foo('a') // flow throws, tcomb throws
In order to enable this feature add the
tcomb definition file to the
[libs] section of your
.flowconfig.
Check out the meta object in the tcomb documentation.
import type { $Reify } from 'tcomb'
type Person = { name: string };
const ReifiedPerson = (({}: any): $Reify<Person>)
console.log(ReifiedPerson.meta) // => { kind: 'interface', props: ... }
In order to enable this feature add the
tcomb definition file to the
[libs] section of your
.flowconfig.
type User = { name: string };
export function loadUser(userId: string): Promise<User> {
return axios.get('...').then(p => (p: User)) // <= type cast
}
Just add a
// recursive comment on top:
// recursive
type Path = {
node: Node,
parentPath: Path
};
import { createStore } from 'redux'
// types
type State = number;
type ReduxInitAction = { type: '@@redux/INIT' };
type Action = ReduxInitAction
| { type: 'INCREMENT', delta: number }
| { type: 'DECREMENT', delta: number };
function reducer(state: State = 0, action: Action): State {
switch(action.type) {
case 'INCREMENT' :
return state + action.delta
case 'DECREMENT' :
return state - action.delta
}
return state
}
type Store = {
dispatch: (action: Action) => any;
};
const store: Store = createStore(reducer)
store.dispatch({ type: 'INCREMEN', delta: 1 }) // <= typo
// throws [tcomb] Invalid value { "type": "INCREMEN", "delta": 1 } supplied to action: Action
// Flow throws as well
See tcomb-react:
// @flow
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'
type Props = {
name: string
};
@props(Props)
class Hello extends React.Component<void, Props, void> {
render() {
return <div>Hello {this.props.name}</div>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Hello />, document.getElementById('app'))
Flow will throw:
index.js:12
12: class Hello extends React.Component<void, Props, void> {
^^^^^ property `name`. Property not found in
19: ReactDOM.render(<Hello />, document.getElementById('app'))
^^^^^^^^^ props of React element `Hello`
while
tcomb-react will warn:
Warning: Failed propType: [tcomb] Invalid prop "name" supplied to Hello, should be a String.
Detected errors (1):
1. Invalid value undefined supplied to String
Additional babel configuration:
{
"presets": ["react", "es2015"],
"passPerPreset": true,
"plugins" : [
"tcomb",
"transform-decorators-legacy"
]
}
In order to enable this feature add the
tcomb-react definition file to the
[libs] section of your
.flowconfig.
Also you may want to set
esproposal.decorators=ignore in the
[options] section of your
.flowconfig.
// @flow
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { propTypes } from 'tcomb-react'
import type { $Reify } from 'tcomb'
type Props = {
name: string
};
class Hello extends React.Component<void, Props, void> {
render() {
return <div>Hello {this.props.name}</div>
}
}
Hello.propTypes = propTypes((({}: any): $Reify<Props>))
ReactDOM.render(<Hello />, document.getElementById('app'))
type MyString = string;
type MyNumber = number;
type MyBoolean = boolean;
type MyVoid = void;
type MyNull = null;
compiles to
import _t from "tcomb";
const MyString = _t.String;
const MyNumber = _t.Number;
const MyBoolean = _t.Boolean;
const MyVoid = _t.Nil;
const MyNull = _t.Nil;
const x: number = 1
compiles to
const x = _assert(x, _t.Number, "x");
Note:
lets are not supported.
function sum(a: number, b: number): number {
return a + b
}
compiles to
import _t from "tcomb";
function sum(a, b) {
_assert(a, _t.Number, "a");
_assert(b, _t.Number, "b");
const ret = function (a, b) {
return a + b;
}.call(this, a, b);
_assert(ret, _t.Number, "return value");
return ret;
}
where
_assert is an helper function injected by
babel-plugin-tcomb.
type Person = {
name: string,
surname: ?string,
age: number,
tags: Array<string>
};
compiles to
import _t from "tcomb";
const Person = _t.interface({
name: _t.String,
surname: _t.maybe(_t.String),
age: _t.Number,
tags: _t.list(_t.String)
}, "Person");