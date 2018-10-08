Use Tailwind with any CSS-in-JS library

Prerequisites

Before you start using babel-plugin-tailwind-components you will need to ensure that you have a Tailwind config file. You can grab the default config from the Tailwind repo.

Place the config file in your project root as tailwind.js . Alternatively you can specify a different filename in the plugin options.

Installation

There are two ways to use babel-plugin-tailwind-components. The recommended way is via babel-plugin-macros:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-macros tailwind .macro

Note: tailwind.macro is merely an alias for babel-plugin-tailwind-components/macro

Then add babel-plugin-macros to your babel config:

{ "plugins" : [ "macros" ] }

Note: you will also need to install and enable @babel/plugin-syntax-object-rest-spread if you haven’t already

You can now use Tailwind classes with your preferred CSS-in-JS library by importing tailwind.macro :

import styled from 'styled-components' import tw from 'tailwind.macro' const Button = styled( 'button' ) ` ${tw `font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue` } ; `

Alternatively, you can use the plugin without babel-plugin-macros:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-tailwind-components

{ "plugins" : [ "tailwind-components" ] }

When using this method the tw tag is available anywhere without an explicit import:

import styled from 'styled-components' const Button = styled( 'button' ) ` ${tw `font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue` } ; `

How it works

The babel plugin transforms the tagged template literal into a style object:

In

const foo = tw `text-red hover:text-green sm:text-blue`

Out

const foo = { color : '#e3342f' , ':hover' : { color : '#38c172' }, '@media (min-width: 576px)' : { color : '#3490dc' } }

This style object format is compatible with most CSS-in-JS libraries, including styled-components.

Some libraries such as styled-jsx do not support this format, so when used inside a <style> element the tagged template literal is transformed into a CSS string instead:

In

<style jsx>{ ` .foo { ${tw `text-red hover:text-green sm:text-blue` } ; } ` }< /style>

Out

<style jsx>{ ` .foo { color: #e3342f; &:hover { color: #38c172; } @media (min-width: 576px) { color: #3490dc; } } ` }< /style>

Note: when using hover:* , focus:* , or media query (e.g. sm:* ) class names the output is nested like above. You will need to use styled-jsx-plugin-postcss and postcss-nested to get this to work.

Options

config : path to your Tailwind config file. Defaults to "./tailwind.js"

format : CSS output format. "object" , "string" , or "auto" (default) – "auto" will cause the output to be an object except when inside a <style> element. See how it works for more info.

module .exports = { tailwind : { config : './tailwind.js' , format : 'auto' } } { "plugins" : [ [ "tailwind-components" , { "config" : "./tailwind.js" , "format" : "auto" } ] ] }

Examples

styled-components

import styled from 'styled-components' import tw from 'tailwind.macro' const Button = styled( 'button' ) ` ${tw `font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue` } ; `

emotion

import styled from 'preact-emotion' import { css } from 'emotion' import tw from 'tailwind.macro' const green = css(tw `text-green` ) const Button = styled( 'button' ) ` ${tw `font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue` } ; ` const App = () => ( < Button className = {green} css = {tw ` uppercase `}> hello, world </ Button > )

Note: the css prop requires the use of babel-plugin-emotion

glamor

import { css } from 'glamor' import tw from 'tailwind.macro' const style = css(tw `font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue` ) const App = () => < div { ...style }> hello, world </ div >

styled-jsx

import tw from 'tailwind.macro' const App = () => ( < div > < div className = "foo" > hello, world </ div > < style jsx > {` .foo { ${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`}; } `} </ style > </ div > )

Note: when using hover:* , focus:* , or media query (e.g. sm:* ) class names the output is nested. You will need to use styled-jsx-plugin-postcss and postcss-nested to get this to work.

Todo