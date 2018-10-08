openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpt

babel-plugin-tailwind-components

by Brad Cornes
0.5.10 (see all)

Use Tailwind with any CSS-in-JS library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

330

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-tailwind-components npm Babel Macro

Use Tailwind with any CSS-in-JS library

Prerequisites

Before you start using babel-plugin-tailwind-components you will need to ensure that you have a Tailwind config file. You can grab the default config from the Tailwind repo.

Place the config file in your project root as tailwind.js. Alternatively you can specify a different filename in the plugin options.

Installation

There are two ways to use babel-plugin-tailwind-components. The recommended way is via babel-plugin-macros:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-macros tailwind.macro

Note: tailwind.macro is merely an alias for babel-plugin-tailwind-components/macro

Then add babel-plugin-macros to your babel config:

{
  "plugins": ["macros"]
}

Note: you will also need to install and enable @babel/plugin-syntax-object-rest-spread if you haven’t already

You can now use Tailwind classes with your preferred CSS-in-JS library by importing tailwind.macro:

import styled from 'styled-components'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'

const Button = styled('button')`
  ${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`

Alternatively, you can use the plugin without babel-plugin-macros:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-tailwind-components

// .babelrc
{
  "plugins": ["tailwind-components"]
}

When using this method the tw tag is available anywhere without an explicit import:

import styled from 'styled-components'

const Button = styled('button')`
  ${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`

How it works

The babel plugin transforms the tagged template literal into a style object:

In

const foo = tw`text-red hover:text-green sm:text-blue`

Out

const foo = {
  color: '#e3342f',
  ':hover': {
    color: '#38c172'
  },
  '@media (min-width: 576px)': {
    color: '#3490dc'
  }
}

This style object format is compatible with most CSS-in-JS libraries, including styled-components.

Some libraries such as styled-jsx do not support this format, so when used inside a <style> element the tagged template literal is transformed into a CSS string instead:

In

<style jsx>{`
  .foo {
    ${tw`text-red hover:text-green sm:text-blue`};
  }
`}</style>

Out

<style jsx>{`
  .foo {
    color: #e3342f;

    &:hover {
      color: #38c172;
    }

    @media (min-width: 576px) {
      color: #3490dc;
    }
  }
`}</style>

Note: when using hover:*, focus:*, or media query (e.g. sm:*) class names the output is nested like above. You will need to use styled-jsx-plugin-postcss and postcss-nested to get this to work.

Options

config: path to your Tailwind config file. Defaults to "./tailwind.js"

format: CSS output format. "object", "string", or "auto" (default) – "auto" will cause the output to be an object except when inside a <style> element. See how it works for more info.

// babel-plugin-macros.config.js
module.exports = {
  tailwind: {
    config: './tailwind.js',
    format: 'auto'
  }
}

// or .babelrc
{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "tailwind-components", {
        "config": "./tailwind.js",
        "format": "auto"
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Examples

styled-components

import styled from 'styled-components'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'

const Button = styled('button')`
  ${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`

emotion

import styled from 'preact-emotion'
import { css } from 'emotion'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'

const green = css(tw`text-green`)

const Button = styled('button')`
  ${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`

const App = () => (
  <Button className={green} css={tw`uppercase`}>
    hello, world
  </Button>
)

Note: the css prop requires the use of babel-plugin-emotion

glamor

import { css } from 'glamor'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'

const style = css(tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`)

const App = () => <div {...style}>hello, world</div>

styled-jsx

import tw from 'tailwind.macro'

const App = () => (
  <div>
    <div className="foo">hello, world</div>
    <style jsx>{`
      .foo {
        ${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
      }
    `}</style>
  </div>
)

Note: when using hover:*, focus:*, or media query (e.g. sm:*) class names the output is nested. You will need to use styled-jsx-plugin-postcss and postcss-nested to get this to work.

Todo

  • support for the container class; in progress container is now a plugin and there is no plan to support plugins
  • support for multiple modifiers, e.g. sm:hover:*
  • support for defaults; for example rounded should be an alias for rounded-default
  • add CodeSandbox demos

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial