Use Tailwind with any CSS-in-JS library
Before you start using babel-plugin-tailwind-components you will need to ensure that you have a Tailwind config file. You can grab the default config from the Tailwind repo.
Place the config file in your project root as
tailwind.js. Alternatively you can specify a different filename in the plugin options.
There are two ways to use babel-plugin-tailwind-components. The recommended way is via babel-plugin-macros:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-macros tailwind.macro
Note: tailwind.macro is merely an alias for babel-plugin-tailwind-components/macro
Then add babel-plugin-macros to your babel config:
{
"plugins": ["macros"]
}
Note: you will also need to install and enable
@babel/plugin-syntax-object-rest-spreadif you haven’t already
You can now use Tailwind classes with your preferred CSS-in-JS library by importing
tailwind.macro:
import styled from 'styled-components'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'
const Button = styled('button')`
${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`
Alternatively, you can use the plugin without babel-plugin-macros:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-tailwind-components
// .babelrc
{
"plugins": ["tailwind-components"]
}
When using this method the
tw tag is available anywhere without an explicit import:
import styled from 'styled-components'
const Button = styled('button')`
${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`
The babel plugin transforms the tagged template literal into a style object:
In
const foo = tw`text-red hover:text-green sm:text-blue`
Out
const foo = {
color: '#e3342f',
':hover': {
color: '#38c172'
},
'@media (min-width: 576px)': {
color: '#3490dc'
}
}
This style object format is compatible with most CSS-in-JS libraries, including styled-components.
Some libraries such as styled-jsx do not support this format, so when used inside a
<style> element the tagged template literal is transformed into a CSS string instead:
In
<style jsx>{`
.foo {
${tw`text-red hover:text-green sm:text-blue`};
}
`}</style>
Out
<style jsx>{`
.foo {
color: #e3342f;
&:hover {
color: #38c172;
}
@media (min-width: 576px) {
color: #3490dc;
}
}
`}</style>
Note: when using
hover:*,
focus:*, or media query (e.g.
sm:*) class names the output is nested like above. You will need to use styled-jsx-plugin-postcss and postcss-nested to get this to work.
config: path to your Tailwind config file. Defaults to
"./tailwind.js"
format: CSS output format.
"object",
"string", or
"auto" (default) –
"auto" will cause the output to be an object except when inside a
<style> element. See how it works for more info.
// babel-plugin-macros.config.js
module.exports = {
tailwind: {
config: './tailwind.js',
format: 'auto'
}
}
// or .babelrc
{
"plugins": [
[
"tailwind-components", {
"config": "./tailwind.js",
"format": "auto"
}
]
]
}
import styled from 'styled-components'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'
const Button = styled('button')`
${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`
import styled from 'preact-emotion'
import { css } from 'emotion'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'
const green = css(tw`text-green`)
const Button = styled('button')`
${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
`
const App = () => (
<Button className={green} css={tw`uppercase`}>
hello, world
</Button>
)
Note: the
css prop requires the use of babel-plugin-emotion
import { css } from 'glamor'
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'
const style = css(tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`)
const App = () => <div {...style}>hello, world</div>
import tw from 'tailwind.macro'
const App = () => (
<div>
<div className="foo">hello, world</div>
<style jsx>{`
.foo {
${tw`font-mono text-sm text-red hover:text-blue`};
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
Note: when using
hover:*,
focus:*, or media query (e.g.
sm:*) class names the output is nested. You will need to use styled-jsx-plugin-postcss and postcss-nested to get this to work.
sm:hover:*
rounded should be an alias for
