Tail call optimization for JavaScript!

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-tailcall-optimization --save-dev

and add to your .babelrc :

"plugins" : [ "tailcall-optimization" ]

if you use babel@6 use babel-plugin-tailcall-optimization@1 package

How does it work?

We rewrite functions with tail calls to ones using while loops. Original function with tail call:

function counter ( n, acc = 0 ) { if (n === 0 ) { return acc } else { return counter(n - 1 , acc + 1 ) } }

gets rewritten to this:

function counter ( n, acc = 0 ) { var _repeat = true ; var _n, _acc; while (_repeat) { _repeat = false ; if (n === 0 ) { return acc; } else { _n = n - 1 _acc = acc + 1 n = _n acc = _acc _repeat = true ; continue ; } } }

Plugin does not affect functions without TCOs so it's safe to use.

Benchmarks

For Fibonacci Sequence example benchmark.js results are:

Fibonacci Sequence without TCO x 270 , 170 ops/sec ± 1.14 % ( 85 runs sampled) Fibonacci Sequence with TCO x 1 , 298 , 276 ops/sec ± 1.24 % ( 83 runs sampled)

So function after TCO optimization is almost 5 times faster.

Benchmark code

Known issues