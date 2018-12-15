openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpt

babel-plugin-tailcall-optimization

by Kris Kaczor
2.0.0 (see all)

Tail call optimization for JavaScript!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-tailcall-optimization

JavaScript Style Guide

Tail call optimization for JavaScript!

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-tailcall-optimization --save-dev

and add to your .babelrc:

"plugins": ["tailcall-optimization"]

if you use babel@6 use babel-plugin-tailcall-optimization@1 package

How does it work?

We rewrite functions with tail calls to ones using while loops. Original function with tail call:

function counter (n, acc = 0) {
  if (n === 0) {
    return acc
  } else {
    return counter(n - 1, acc + 1)
  }
}

gets rewritten to this:

function counter(n, acc = 0) {
  var _repeat = true;

  var _n, _acc;

  while (_repeat) {
    _repeat = false;

    if (n === 0) {
      return acc;
    } else {
      _n = n - 1
      _acc = acc + 1
      n = _n
      acc = _acc
      _repeat = true;
      continue;
    }
  }
}

Plugin does not affect functions without TCOs so it's safe to use.

Benchmarks

For Fibonacci Sequence example benchmark.js results are:

Fibonacci Sequence without TCO x 270,170 ops/sec ±1.14% (85 runs sampled)
Fibonacci Sequence with TCO x 1,298,276 ops/sec ±1.24% (83 runs sampled)

So function after TCO optimization is almost 5 times faster.

Benchmark code

Known issues

  • Currently when plugin detects function creation within tailcalled function it does not optimize it. It's related to difficulties in implementation (function scoping rules). Read more: https://phabricator.babeljs.io/T6869

  • It does not work for mutual recursive functions. I guess it's not super big problem - even JVM does not do this.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial