Babel plugin that replaces import() & System.import() with the equivalent UMD pattern

Transforms

import ( './utils/serializer' ).then( function ( module ) { console .log( module ); }); System.import( './utils/serializer' ).then( function ( module ) { console .log( module ); });

to

new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { var global = window ; if ( typeof global.define === 'function' && global.define.amd) { global.require([ 'utilsSerializer' ], resolve, reject); } else if ( typeof module !== 'undefined' && ( module .exports && typeof require !== 'undefined' ) || typeof module !== 'undefined' && ( module .component && (global.require && global.require.loader === 'component' ))) { resolve( require ( './utils/serializer' )); } else { resolve(global[ 'utilsSerializer' ]); } }).then( function ( module ) { console .log( module ); });

Requirements

Babel v7.x.x

Notes:

for babel ^6.14.0 please use the v3.x.x releases.

for babel <6.14 please use the v2.x.x releases.

for babel v5 please use the v1.x.x releases.

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-system-import-transformer

Add "system-import-transformer" to your plugins argument or inside the plugins options of your Gruntfile .

{ "plugins" : [ "system-import-transformer" ] } babel : { options : { plugins : [ "system-import-transformer" ] } }

Configuration

Relative paths and Aliases

The babel's getModuleId option (if defined) is used for the AMD and Global Module import.

babel: { options : { moduleIds : true , getModuleId : function ( moduleName ) { var files = { 'src/utils/serializer' : 'utilsSerializer' }; return files[moduleName] || moduleName.replace( 'src/' , '' ); }, plugins : [ 'system-import-transformer' ] } }

Options

commonJS

CommonJS specific options.

Type: Boolean

Values: [ false / true ]

When set to true , all CommonJS import statements will use Webpack's require.ensure() syntax. This enables dynamic module loading in CommonJS (Webpack) and works both for the UMD and (of course) CommonJS module target types.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "system-import-transformer" , { "commonJS" : { "useRequireEnsure" : true } }] ] } new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { require .ensure([], function ( require ) { resolve( require ( './utils/serializer' )); }); }).then( function ( module ) { console .log( module ); });

modules

Type: String

Values: [ UMD / amd / common ][Example](test/fixtures/common/.babelrc_extra)

Specifies the target compilation module system. When set configured to an option other than UMD then system-import-transformer will omit the module type detection code and just insert the appropriate require statement wrapped with a Promise .

{ "plugins" : [ [ "system-import-transformer" , { "modules" : "amd" }] ] } new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { var global = window ; global.require([ 'utilsSerializer' ], resolve, reject); }).then( function ( module ) { console .log( module ); });

{ "plugins" : [ [ "system-import-transformer" , { "modules" : "common" }] ] } new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve( require ( './utils/serializer' )); }).then( function ( module ) { console .log( module ); });

syntax

Syntax specific options.

Type: Boolean

Values: [ true / false ][Example](test/fixtures/umd-no-import/.babelrc_extra)

When set to false , babel will not transpile import() statements.

Type: Boolean

Values: [ true / false ][Example](test/fixtures/umd-no-system-import/.babelrc_extra)