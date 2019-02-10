Babel plugin that replaces import() & System.import() with the equivalent UMD pattern
import('./utils/serializer').then(function(module){
console.log(module);
});
// AND
System.import('./utils/serializer').then(function(module){
console.log(module);
});
to
new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
var global = window;
if (typeof global.define === 'function' && global.define.amd) {
global.require(['utilsSerializer'], resolve, reject);
} else if (typeof module !== 'undefined' && (module.exports && typeof require !== 'undefined') ||
typeof module !== 'undefined' && (module.component && (global.require && global.require.loader === 'component'))) {
resolve(require('./utils/serializer'));
} else {
resolve(global['utilsSerializer']);
}
}).then(function(module){
console.log(module);
});
Notes:
npm install babel-plugin-system-import-transformer
Add "system-import-transformer" to your
plugins argument or inside the
plugins options of your
Gruntfile.
// in .babelrc
{
"plugins": [
"system-import-transformer"
]
}
// in grunt.js
babel: {
options: {
plugins: ["system-import-transformer"]
}
}
The babel's getModuleId option (if defined) is used for the AMD and Global Module import.
babel: {
options: {
moduleIds: true,
getModuleId: function(moduleName) {
var files = {
'src/utils/serializer': 'utilsSerializer'
};
return files[moduleName] || moduleName.replace('src/', '');
},
plugins: ['system-import-transformer']
}
}
CommonJS specific options.
Type: Boolean
Values: [
false/
true]
When set to
true, all CommonJS import statements will use Webpack's
require.ensure() syntax. This enables dynamic module loading in CommonJS (Webpack) and works both for the
UMD and (of course)
CommonJS module target types.
{
"plugins": [
["system-import-transformer", { "commonJS": { "useRequireEnsure": true } }]
]
}
// the CommonJS code part will look like:
new Promise(function (resolve) {
require.ensure([], function (require) {
resolve(require('./utils/serializer'));
});
}).then(function(module){ console.log(module); });
Type: String
Values: [
UMD/
amd/
common][Example](test/fixtures/common/.babelrc_extra)
Specifies the target compilation module system. When set configured to an option other than
UMD then
system-import-transformer will omit the module type detection code and just insert the appropriate require statement wrapped with a
Promise.
// targeting AMD
{
"plugins": [
["system-import-transformer", { "modules": "amd" }]
]
}
// will emit an AMD specific code like:
new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
var global = window;
global.require(['utilsSerializer'], resolve, reject);
}).then(function(module){ console.log(module); });
// targeting CommonJS
{
"plugins": [
["system-import-transformer", { "modules": "common" }]
]
}
// will emit a CommonJS specific code like:
new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
resolve(require('./utils/serializer'));
}).then(function(module){ console.log(module); });
Syntax specific options.
Type: Boolean
Values: [
true/
false][Example](test/fixtures/umd-no-import/.babelrc_extra)
When set to
false, babel will not transpile
import() statements.
Type: Boolean
Values: [
true/
false][Example](test/fixtures/umd-no-system-import/.babelrc_extra)
When set to
false, babel will not transpile
System.import() statements.