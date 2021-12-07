openbase logo
babel-plugin-superjson-next

by blitz-js
0.4.2 (see all)

Automatically transform your Next.js Pages to use SuperJSON

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.5K

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

superjson X next.js

Automatically transform your Next.js Pages to use SuperJSON. Supports getStaticProps & getServerSideProps.

Getting started

Getting started

Install the library with your package manager of choice, e.g.:

npm install babel-plugin-superjson-next

Since this is a companion to SuperJSON, make sure it's also installed:

npm install superjson

Add the plugin to your .babelrc. If you don't have one, create it.

{
  presets: ['next/babel'],
  plugins: [
    ...
    'superjson-next' // 👈
  ]
}

That's it! Now you're free to use all values and type supported by SuperJSON in your Next.js Components.

Options

You can use the exclude option to exclude specific properties from serialisation.

{
  presets: ['next/babel'],
  plugins: [
    ...
    ['superjson-next', { exclude: ["someProp"] }]
  ]
}

Contributing

  1. Clone the repo
  2. yarn
  3. yarn build

Test Example App

  1. cd example
  2. yarn (make sure you first run yarn build in the repo root)
  3. yarn test

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Simon Knott
💻 📹 🤔 🚧
Brandon Bayer
🤔 📢
Nicolas Torres
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
Benjamin Johnson
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
Joris
💻
Alex Rohleder
🐛
Alex Johansson
💬

Cyrus
🐛
Gabe O'Leary
🐛
jlmodell
🐛
Cheese
🐛
JuanM04
🐛
Pieter Venter
🐛
Santeri Elo
💻

Diego Albitres
💻
Michał Miszczyszyn
🐛 🔌
Ítalo Andrade
🐛 💻
Vincas Stonys
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

