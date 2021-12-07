X

Automatically transform your Next.js Pages to use SuperJSON. Supports getStaticProps & getServerSideProps .

Getting started

Install the library with your package manager of choice, e.g.:

npm install babel-plugin-superjson-next

Since this is a companion to SuperJSON, make sure it's also installed:

npm install superjson

Add the plugin to your .babelrc . If you don't have one, create it.

{ presets: ['next/babel'], plugins: [ ... 'superjson-next' // 👈 ] }

That's it! Now you're free to use all values and type supported by SuperJSON in your Next.js Components.

Options

You can use the exclude option to exclude specific properties from serialisation.

{ presets: ['next/babel'], plugins: [ ... ['superjson-next', { exclude: ["someProp"] }] ] }

Contributing

Clone the repo yarn yarn build

Test Example App

cd example yarn (make sure you first run yarn build in the repo root) yarn test

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!