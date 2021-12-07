X
Automatically transform your Next.js Pages to use SuperJSON.
Supports
getStaticProps &
getServerSideProps.
Install the library with your package manager of choice, e.g.:
npm install babel-plugin-superjson-next
Since this is a companion to SuperJSON, make sure it's also installed:
npm install superjson
Add the plugin to your
.babelrc.
If you don't have one, create it.
{
presets: ['next/babel'],
plugins: [
...
'superjson-next' // 👈
]
}
That's it! Now you're free to use all values and type supported by SuperJSON in your Next.js Components.
You can use the
exclude option to exclude specific properties from serialisation.
{
presets: ['next/babel'],
plugins: [
...
['superjson-next', { exclude: ["someProp"] }]
]
}
yarn
yarn build
cd example
yarn (make sure you first run
yarn build in the repo root)
yarn test
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Simon Knott
💻 📹 🤔 🚧
|
Brandon Bayer
🤔 📢
|
Nicolas Torres
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
|
Benjamin Johnson
💻 ⚠️ 🐛
|
Joris
💻
|
Alex Rohleder
🐛
|
Alex Johansson
💬
|
Cyrus
🐛
|
Gabe O'Leary
🐛
|
jlmodell
🐛
|
Cheese
🐛
|
JuanM04
🐛
|
Pieter Venter
🐛
|
Santeri Elo
💻
|
Diego Albitres
💻
|
Michał Miszczyszyn
🐛 🔌
|
Ítalo Andrade
🐛 💻
|
Vincas Stonys
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!