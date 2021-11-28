babel-plugin-styled-components
This plugin is a highly recommended supplement to the base styled-components library, offering some useful features:
Install the plugin first:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-styled-components
Then add it to your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-styled-components"]
}
See Github Releases
The documentation for this plugin lives on the styled-components website!
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2016-present Vladimir Danchenkov and Maximilian Stoiber.
See LICENSE.md for more information.