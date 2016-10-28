Babel plugin that strip any function call.
This is simiar with yahoo/strip-loader: Webpack loader to strip arbitrary functions out of your production code..
Install with npm:
npm install babel-plugin-strip-function-call --save-dev
Via
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
["strip-function-call", {
"strip": [
"console.log"
]
}]
]
}
In production only:
{
"presets": [
"es2015"
],
"env": {
"production": {
"plugins": [
["strip-function-call", {
"strip": [
"console.log"
]
}]
]
}
}
}
strip:
string[]
For example, want to strip
console.log(...).
Write following:
["strip-function-call", {
"strip": [
// not include ()
"console.log"
]
}]
The pattern don't strip
console["log"](...) by design.
If you want to strip computed method pattern, please file issue.
Install devDependencies and Run
npm test:
npm i -d && npm test
MIT © azu