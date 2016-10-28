openbase logo
bps

babel-plugin-strip-function-call

by azu
1.0.2 (see all)

Babel plugin strip any function call.

Readme

babel-plugin-strip-function-call Build Status

Babel plugin that strip any function call.

This is simiar with yahoo/strip-loader: Webpack loader to strip arbitrary functions out of your production code..

Install

Install with npm:

npm install babel-plugin-strip-function-call --save-dev

Usage

Via .babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    ["strip-function-call", {
        "strip": [
            "console.log"
        ]
    }]
  ]
}

In production only:

{
  "presets": [
    "es2015"
  ],
  "env": {
    "production": {
        "plugins": [
            ["strip-function-call", {
                "strip": [
                    "console.log"
                ]
            }]
        ]
    }
  }
}

Options

  • strip: string[]
    • specify to strip function names

For example, want to strip console.log(...). Write following:

["strip-function-call", {
    "strip": [
        // not include ()
        "console.log"
    ]
}]

Notes

["strip-function-call", {
    "strip": [
        // not include ()
        "console.log"
    ]
}]

The pattern don't strip console["log"](...) by design. If you want to strip computed method pattern, please file issue.

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test:

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu

