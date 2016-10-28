Babel plugin that strip any function call.

This is simiar with yahoo/strip-loader: Webpack loader to strip arbitrary functions out of your production code..

Install

Install with npm:

npm install babel-plugin-strip- function - call

Usage

Via .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "strip-function-call" , { "strip" : [ "console.log" ] }] ] }

In production only:

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "env" : { "production" : { "plugins" : [ [ "strip-function-call" , { "strip" : [ "console.log" ] }] ] } } }

Options

strip : string[] specify to strip function names

:

For example, want to strip console.log(...) . Write following:

[ "strip-function-call" , { "strip" : [ "console.log" ] }]

Notes

[ "strip-function-call" , { "strip" : [ "console.log" ] }]

The pattern don't strip console["log"](...) by design. If you want to strip computed method pattern, please file issue.

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test :

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Fork it!
Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © azu