A Babel plugin to generate titles for Storybook CSF stories at compile time, typically based on the story file's file name.
The plugin adds a
title property to all transformed files, based on the result of a
toTitle function that is to be provided as an option to the plugin.
Assuming
toTitle: () => 'foo', there are three general scenarios:
In this scenario, the plugin creates a default export
{ title: "foo" }.
E.g.,
import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';
export const Example = () => <Component />;
is transformed into
import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';
export const Example = () => <Component />;
export default { title: 'foo' };
In this scenario, the plugin adds a
title: foo property to the existing export.
E.g.,
import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';
export default {
something: 'something'
};
export const Example = () => <Component />;
is transformed into
import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';
export default {
title: 'foo'
something: 'something'
};
export const Example = () => <Component />;
If the existing export already contains a
title property, an error is thrown.
If the
renameDefaultExportsTo option is set, the plugin assumes that the default export is a component, and moves this component to a named export of the name
${renameDefaultExportsTo}. It then creates a default export
{ title: "foo" }.
E.g., assuming
renameDefaultExportsTo is
"Default",
import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';
export default () => <Component />;
is transformed into
import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';
export const Default = () => <Component />;
export default {
title: 'foo'
};
If a
${renameDefaultExportsTo} export already exists, an error is thrown.
Install the plugin e.g. via
yarn;
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title
In your Babel configuration, add
babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title as a plugin:
plugins: [
['babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title', { toTitle: require('./your-to-title-function') }],
]
Note that the plugin really only makes sense for story files. You will want to make sure it is only applied to exactly these files, e.g. like this:
/* add plugin to babel, however disable it by default */
plugins: [
['babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title', false],
],
/* enable the plugin for all files that match your story name pattern */
overrides: [{
include: /\/stories\.(ts|tsx)$/,
plugins: [
['babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title', { toTitle: require('./your-to-title-function') }]
]
}]
The plugin takes three options,
toTitle (required),
ifTitleFound (optional), and
renameDefaultExportsTo (optional):
toTitle is a function that, for every story file that is transformed, recieves Babel's
state object, and must return the story file's title as a string. Most
toTitle implementations will make decisions based on
state.filename.
ifTitleFound is an optional string value that may either be set to:
'skip' - skips adding a title if it has already been manually specified in the code
undefined (or any other value) - raise an error if processing a file that already defines a title
renameDefaultExportsTo is an optional string value that controls scenario 3 as described above. It is
undefined by default.
In most cases, the story name will be generated based on the story file's file name. Here's a possible implementation of
toTitle for a
yarn workspaces-style monorepo setup:
const path = require('path');
const pkgUp = require('pkg-up');
module.exports = (state) => {
// find the closest package.json
const packageJsonPath = pkgUp.sync({ cwd: state.filename });
// read the package.json
const packageJson = require(packageJsonPath);
// get the path of the story file relative to the package root
const { dir: packageJsonDir } = path.parse(packageJsonPath);
const { dir: fileDir, name: fileName } = path.parse(path.relative(packageJsonDir, state.filename));
const storybookPath = [
// package name; "/" has meaning to storybook, hence replace a possible "/" by "|"
packageJson.name.replace('/', '|'),
// file dir
...fileDir.split(path.sep),
];
// handle file names
if (fileName === 'examples' || fileName === 'stories') {
// nothing to do
} else if (fileName.endsWith('.stories')) {
storybookPath.push(fileName.slice(0, '.stories'.length + 1));
} else if (fileName.endsWith('.examples')) {
storybookPath.push(fileName.slice(0, '.examples'.length + 1));
}
return storybookPath.join('/');
}
Contributions to
babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.