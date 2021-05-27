A Babel plugin to generate titles for Storybook CSF stories at compile time, typically based on the story file's file name.

Usage

The plugin adds a title property to all transformed files, based on the result of a toTitle function that is to be provided as an option to the plugin.

Assuming toTitle: () => 'foo' , there are three general scenarios:

1️⃣ The file does not provide a default export

In this scenario, the plugin creates a default export { title: "foo" } .

E.g.,

import React from 'react' ; import Component from './index' ; export const Example = () => < Component /> ;

is transformed into

import React from 'react' ; import Component from './index' ; export const Example = () => < Component /> ; export default { title: 'foo' };

2️⃣ The file provides an object as its default export

In this scenario, the plugin adds a title: foo property to the existing export.

E.g.,

import React from 'react' ; import Component from './index' ; export default { something : 'something' }; export const Example = () => < Component /> ;

is transformed into

import React from 'react' ; import Component from './index' ; export default { title : 'foo' something : 'something' }; export const Example = () => < Component /> ;

If the existing export already contains a title property, an error is thrown.

3️⃣ The file provides a non-object as its default export

If the renameDefaultExportsTo option is set, the plugin assumes that the default export is a component, and moves this component to a named export of the name ${renameDefaultExportsTo} . It then creates a default export { title: "foo" } .

E.g., assuming renameDefaultExportsTo is "Default" ,

import React from 'react' ; import Component from './index' ; export default () => < Component /> ;

is transformed into

import React from 'react' ; import Component from './index' ; export const Default = () => < Component /> ; export default { title: 'foo' };

If a ${renameDefaultExportsTo} export already exists, an error is thrown.

Installation

Install the plugin e.g. via yarn ;

yarn add

In your Babel configuration, add babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title as a plugin:

plugins: [ [ 'babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title' , { toTitle : require ( './your-to-title-function' ) }], ]

Note that the plugin really only makes sense for story files. You will want to make sure it is only applied to exactly these files, e.g. like this:

plugins : [ [ 'babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title' , false ], ], overrides : [{ include : /\/stories\.(ts|tsx)$/ , plugins : [ [ 'babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title' , { toTitle : require ( './your-to-title-function' ) }] ] }]

Options

The plugin takes three options, toTitle (required), ifTitleFound (optional), and renameDefaultExportsTo (optional):

toTitle is a function that, for every story file that is transformed, recieves Babel's state object, and must return the story file's title as a string. Most toTitle implementations will make decisions based on state.filename .

ifTitleFound is an optional string value that may either be set to: 'skip' - skips adding a title if it has already been manually specified in the code undefined (or any other value) - raise an error if processing a file that already defines a title

renameDefaultExportsTo is an optional string value that controls scenario 3 as described above. It is undefined by default.

Generating meaningful story names

In most cases, the story name will be generated based on the story file's file name. Here's a possible implementation of toTitle for a yarn workspaces -style monorepo setup:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const pkgUp = require ( 'pkg-up' ); module .exports = ( state ) => { const packageJsonPath = pkgUp.sync({ cwd : state.filename }); const packageJson = require (packageJsonPath); const { dir : packageJsonDir } = path.parse(packageJsonPath); const { dir : fileDir, name : fileName } = path.parse(path.relative(packageJsonDir, state.filename)); const storybookPath = [ packageJson.name.replace( '/' , '|' ), ...fileDir.split(path.sep), ]; if (fileName === 'examples' || fileName === 'stories' ) { } else if (fileName.endsWith( '.stories' )) { storybookPath.push(fileName.slice( 0 , '.stories' .length + 1 )); } else if (fileName.endsWith( '.examples' )) { storybookPath.push(fileName.slice( 0 , '.examples' .length + 1 )); } return storybookPath.join( '/' ); }

