openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title

by atlassian-labs
2.1.0 (see all)

A Babel plugin to generate titles for Storybook CSF stories at compile time, typically based on the story file's file name.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title

Atlassian license PRs Welcome

A Babel plugin to generate titles for Storybook CSF stories at compile time, typically based on the story file's file name.

Usage

The plugin adds a title property to all transformed files, based on the result of a toTitle function that is to be provided as an option to the plugin.

Assuming toTitle: () => 'foo', there are three general scenarios:

1️⃣ The file does not provide a default export

In this scenario, the plugin creates a default export { title: "foo" }.

E.g., 

import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';

export const Example = () => <Component />;

is transformed into

import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';

export const Example = () => <Component />;

export default { title: 'foo' };

2️⃣ The file provides an object as its default export

In this scenario, the plugin adds a title: foo property to the existing export.

E.g., 

import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';

export default { 
    something: 'something'
};

export const Example = () => <Component />;

is transformed into

import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';

export default { 
    title: 'foo'
    something: 'something'
};

export const Example = () => <Component />;

If the existing export already contains a title property, an error is thrown.

3️⃣ The file provides a non-object as its default export

If the renameDefaultExportsTo option is set, the plugin assumes that the default export is a component, and moves this component to a named export of the name ${renameDefaultExportsTo}. It then creates a default export { title: "foo" }.

E.g., assuming renameDefaultExportsTo is "Default",

import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';

export default () => <Component />;

is transformed into

import React from 'react';
import Component from './index';

export const Default = () => <Component />;

export default { 
    title: 'foo'
};

If a ${renameDefaultExportsTo} export already exists, an error is thrown.

Installation

Install the plugin e.g. via yarn;

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title

In your Babel configuration, add babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title as a plugin:

plugins: [
    ['babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title', { toTitle: require('./your-to-title-function') }],
]

Note that the plugin really only makes sense for story files. You will want to make sure it is only applied to exactly these files, e.g. like this:

/* add plugin to babel, however disable it by default */
plugins: [
    ['babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title', false], 
],
/* enable the plugin for all files that match your story name pattern */
overrides: [{ 
    include: /\/stories\.(ts|tsx)$/, 
    plugins: [
        ['babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title', { toTitle: require('./your-to-title-function') }]
    ]
}]

Options

The plugin takes three options, toTitle (required), ifTitleFound (optional), and renameDefaultExportsTo (optional):

  • toTitle is a function that, for every story file that is transformed, recieves Babel's state object, and must return the story file's title as a string. Most toTitle implementations will make decisions based on state.filename.

  • ifTitleFound is an optional string value that may either be set to:

    • 'skip' - skips adding a title if it has already been manually specified in the code
    • undefined (or any other value) - raise an error if processing a file that already defines a title

  • renameDefaultExportsTo is an optional string value that controls scenario 3 as described above. It is undefined by default.

Generating meaningful story names

In most cases, the story name will be generated based on the story file's file name. Here's a possible implementation of toTitle for a yarn workspaces-style monorepo setup:

const path = require('path');
const pkgUp = require('pkg-up');

module.exports = (state) => {

    // find the closest package.json
    const packageJsonPath = pkgUp.sync({ cwd: state.filename });

    // read the package.json
    const packageJson = require(packageJsonPath);

    // get the path of the story file relative to the package root
    const { dir: packageJsonDir } = path.parse(packageJsonPath);
    const { dir: fileDir, name: fileName } = path.parse(path.relative(packageJsonDir, state.filename));

    const storybookPath = [
        // package name; "/" has meaning to storybook, hence replace a possible "/" by "|"
        packageJson.name.replace('/', '|'),

        // file dir
        ...fileDir.split(path.sep),
    ];

    // handle file names
    if (fileName === 'examples' || fileName === 'stories') {
        // nothing to do
    } else if (fileName.endsWith('.stories')) {
        storybookPath.push(fileName.slice(0, '.stories'.length + 1));
    } else if (fileName.endsWith('.examples')) {
        storybookPath.push(fileName.slice(0, '.examples'.length + 1));
    }

    return storybookPath.join('/');
}

Contributions

Contributions to babel-plugin-storybook-csf-title are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.


With ❤️ from Atlassian

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial