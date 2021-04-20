NAME

babel-plugin-source-map-support - a Babel plugin which automatically makes stack traces source-map aware

INSTALL

npm install source -map-support --save npm install babel-plugin-source-map-support --save-dev

SYNOPSIS

$ cat test.js

import foo from 'foo' ; import bar from 'bar' ; foo(bar);

$ babel --plugins source-map-support test.js

import 'source-map-support/register' ; import foo from 'foo' ; import bar from 'bar' ; foo(bar);

DESCRIPTION

This is a Babel plugin which prepends the following statement to source files:

import 'source-map-support/register' ;

In conjunction with the source-map-support module, which must be installed separately, this statement hooks into the v8 stack-trace API to translate call sites in the transpiled code back to their corresponding locations in the original code.

Note: this only works in environments which support the v8 stack-trace API (e.g. Node.js and Chrome), though it's harmless in other environments.

The source-map-support module only needs to be registered in the top-level file(s) of an application, but it no-ops if it has already been loaded, so there's no harm in registering it in every file.

You probably don't want to use this plugin when compiling code for the web because you probably don't want to bundle source-maps and the source-map-support module in minified code. An easy way to limit the plugin's scope to development/test builds is to use Babel's env option, e.g.:

{ env : { development : { sourceMaps : 'inline' , plugins : [ 'source-map-support' , ...] } }, presets : [ ... ] }

Note that source-maps don't need to be inlined in each file. They can be externalised by using the { sourceMaps: true } option. This adds a link to the bottom of each file which points to its generated source-map, e.g.:

{ env : { development : { sourceMaps : true , plugins : [ 'source-map-support' , ...] } }, }

DEVELOPMENT

NPM Scripts The following NPM scripts are available: build - compile the plugin and save it to the dist directory

directory build:doc - generate the README's TOC (table of contents)

clean - remove the dist directory and other build artifacts

directory and other build artifacts rebuild - clean the build artifacts and recompile the code

test - rebuild the plugin and run the test suite

test:debug - run the test script in debug mode, which dumps each transformed test case

script in debug mode, which dumps each transformed test case test:prod - run the test suite in production mode

test:run - run the test suite

COMPATIBILITY

Babel >= 7

Maintained Node.js versions

VERSION

2.1.3

AUTHOR

chocolateboy

COPYRIGHT AND LICENSE

Copyright © 2015-2020 by chocolateboy.

This module is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the Artistic License 2.0.