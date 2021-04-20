babel-plugin-source-map-support - a Babel plugin which automatically makes stack traces source-map aware
$ npm install source-map-support --save
$ npm install babel-plugin-source-map-support --save-dev
$ cat test.js
import foo from 'foo';
import bar from 'bar';
foo(bar);
$ babel --plugins source-map-support test.js
import 'source-map-support/register';
import foo from 'foo';
import bar from 'bar';
foo(bar);
This is a Babel plugin which prepends the following statement to source files:
import 'source-map-support/register';
In conjunction with the source-map-support module, which must be installed separately, this statement hooks into the v8 stack-trace API to translate call sites in the transpiled code back to their corresponding locations in the original code.
Note: this only works in environments which support the v8 stack-trace API (e.g. Node.js and Chrome), though it's harmless in other environments.
The source-map-support module only needs to be registered in the top-level file(s) of an application, but it no-ops if it has already been loaded, so there's no harm in registering it in every file.
You probably don't want to use this plugin when compiling code for the web
because you probably don't want to bundle source-maps and the
source-map-support module in minified code. An easy way to limit the plugin's
scope to development/test builds is to use Babel's
env option, e.g.:
{
env: {
development: {
sourceMaps: 'inline',
plugins: ['source-map-support', ...]
}
},
presets: [ ... ]
}
Note that source-maps don't need to be inlined in each file. They can be
externalised by using the
{ sourceMaps: true } option. This adds a link to
the bottom of each file which points to its generated source-map, e.g.:
{
env: {
development: {
sourceMaps: true,
plugins: ['source-map-support', ...]
}
},
}
// index.js footer:
//# sourceMappingURL=index.js.map
2.1.3
