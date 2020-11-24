Smart Webpack Import has the goal to improve the developer experience when working with so-called dynamic
import() statements.
npm i -D babel-plugin-smart-webpack-import
"plugins": [
"babel-plugin-smart-webpack-import"
]
Use it together with your favorite code splitting library:
"plugins": [
"babel-plugin-smart-webpack-import",
"@loadable/babel-plugin"
]
Hash suffixes can be disabled by passing
hashes: false option:
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-smart-webpack-import", { hashes: false } ]
]
In this case it is developer's responsibility to ensure that there are no collisions between identically named imports.
import('./HelloView')
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(
/*webpackChunkName:'HelloView-zy9ks'*/
'./HelloView');
import(/* webpackPrefetch: true */ './HelloView')
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(
/*webpackPrefetch:true,webpackChunkName:'HelloView-zy9ks'*/
'./HelloView');
import('./views/admin/SettingsView')
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(
/*webpackChunkName:'SettingsView-ijYnC'*/
'./views/admin/SettingsView');
import(`./views/${name}`)
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(
/*webpackChunkName:'views-[request]-njvjH'*/
`./views/${name}`);
import(`./app/views/${name}`)
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(
/*webpackChunkName:'views-[request]-xkLem'*/
`./views/${name}`);
{ hashes: false } option
import('./HelloView')
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(
/*webpackChunkName:'HelloView'*/
'./HelloView');
To make this work it's important that your Babel setup keeps comments in-tact as the information required is carryied over to Webpack via so-called magic comments.
This module exports an additional helper function called
shouldPrintComment to make this work more easily. It keeps Webpack's Magic Comments and "Pure" markers for Uglify compression. You can pass it over to your Babel config like this:
import { shouldPrintComment } from "babel-plugin-smart-webpack-imports"
export default {
presets: [...],
plugins: [...],
shouldPrintComment
}
Please not that this only works in a JS environment e.g. an exported Rollup or Webpack config. A plain
.babelrc is not capable of declaring functions or even importing code. With Babel v7 your can use a
.babelrc.js file as well.
Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004
Copyright 2018-2020
Sebastian Software GmbH