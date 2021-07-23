openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bps

babel-plugin-search-and-replace

by maxime blanc
1.1.0 (see all)

A small babel plugin to search strings and replace them

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.7K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-search-and-replace

What it does

It replaces specified string literals

How to use it

  • yarn add babel-plugin-search-and-replace -DE or npm i babel-plugin-search-and-replace --save-dev --exact

  • Add the following lines in your .babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "search-and-replace",
      {
        "rules": [
          {
            "search": "searchedString",
            "searchTemplateStrings": true,
            "replace": "replacement"
          },
          {
            "search": /myRegex/,
            "replace": "replacement"
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  ]
}

For Babel < 7 use babel-plugin-search-and-replace@0.3.0 (does not support template strings)

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "search-and-replace",
      [
        {
          "search": "searchedString",
          "replace": "replacement"
        },
        {
          "search": /myRegex/,
          "replace": "replacement"
        }
      ]
    ]
  ]
}

  • Enjoy

  • And, that's all

  • Really that's all ;)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial