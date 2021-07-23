It replaces specified string literals
yarn add babel-plugin-search-and-replace -DE or
npm i babel-plugin-search-and-replace --save-dev --exact
Add the following lines in your .babelrc
{
"plugins": [
[
"search-and-replace",
{
"rules": [
{
"search": "searchedString",
"searchTemplateStrings": true,
"replace": "replacement"
},
{
"search": /myRegex/,
"replace": "replacement"
}
]
}
]
]
}
For Babel < 7 use babel-plugin-search-and-replace@0.3.0 (does not support template strings)
{
"plugins": [
[
"search-and-replace",
[
{
"search": "searchedString",
"replace": "replacement"
},
{
"search": /myRegex/,
"replace": "replacement"
}
]
]
]
}
Enjoy
And, that's all
Really that's all ;)