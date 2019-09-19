generate action types
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-s2s-action-types
// @flow
export const INCREMENT: 'app/counter/INCREMENT' = 'app/counter/INCREMENT'
export const Actions = {
INCREMENT,
}
export type Increment = {
type: typeof INCREMENT,
}
export type Action = Increment
export type Action = FetchRequest
export const FETCH_REQUEST: 'app/counter/FETCH_REQUEST' =
'app/counter/FETCH_REQUEST'
export const FETCH_SUCCESS: 'app/counter/FETCH_SUCCESS' =
'app/counter/FETCH_SUCCESS'
export const FETCH_FAILURE: 'app/counter/FETCH_FAILURE' =
'app/counter/FETCH_FAILURE'
export const Actions = {
FETCH_REQUEST,
FETCH_SUCCESS,
FETCH_FAILURE,
}
export type FetchRequest = {
type: typeof FETCH_REQUEST,
}
export type FetchSuccess = {
type: typeof FETCH_SUCCESS,
}
export type FetchFailure = {
type: typeof FETCH_FAILURE,
}
export type Action = FetchRequest | FetchSuccess | FetchFailure