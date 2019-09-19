openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bps

babel-plugin-s2s-action-types

by akameco
1.0.1 (see all)

Coding time Compile. A tool to write code fastest.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

255

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-s2s-action-types

generate action types

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-s2s-action-types

Usage

In:

export type Action = Increment

Out:

// @flow
export const INCREMENT: 'app/counter/INCREMENT' = 'app/counter/INCREMENT'

export const Actions = {
  INCREMENT,
}

export type Increment = {
  type: typeof INCREMENT,
}

export type Action = Increment

Request/Success/Failure pattern

In:

export type Action = FetchRequest

Out:

export const FETCH_REQUEST: 'app/counter/FETCH_REQUEST' =
  'app/counter/FETCH_REQUEST'
export const FETCH_SUCCESS: 'app/counter/FETCH_SUCCESS' =
  'app/counter/FETCH_SUCCESS'
export const FETCH_FAILURE: 'app/counter/FETCH_FAILURE' =
  'app/counter/FETCH_FAILURE'

export const Actions = {
  FETCH_REQUEST,
  FETCH_SUCCESS,
  FETCH_FAILURE,
}

export type FetchRequest = {
  type: typeof FETCH_REQUEST,
}
export type FetchSuccess = {
  type: typeof FETCH_SUCCESS,
}
export type FetchFailure = {
  type: typeof FETCH_FAILURE,
}

export type Action = FetchRequest | FetchSuccess | FetchFailure

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial