This is a fork of https://github.com/speedskater/babel-plugin-rewire which adds TypeScript compatibility. I will happily accept any contributions which further improve the support.
A Babel plugin that adds the ability to rewire module dependencies.
It is inspired by rewire.js and transfers its concepts to es6 using babel.
It is useful for writing tests, specifically to mock the dependencies of the module under test.
Therefore for each module it adds and exports the methods
__GetDependency__,
__Rewire__, and
__ResetDependency__.
For compatibility reasons with rewire.js, the methods
__get__ and
__set__ are exported as well.
From version 1.0.0-rc-7 on calls to
__set__ will return a revert function like rewire.js.
These methods allow you to rewire the module under test. Furthermore in case of a default export these methods are assigned to the existing default export, except for default exports of primitive types (boolean, number, string, ...).
An additional object named
__RewireAPI__ is exported as named export as well as a property of the default export. This object itself contains all the functions mentioned above as fields. This enables one to rewire members of the imported module itself without explicitly importing the module (see Handling of default exports below).
Dependencies from import statements can be rewired
import ChildComponent from "child-component-module";
export default class MyFancyWrapperComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="wrapper-style">
<ChildComponent {...this.props} />
</div>
);
}
}
import ComponentToTest from 'my-fancy-wrapper-component-module';
ComponentToTest.__Rewire__('ChildComponent', React.createClass({
render: function() { return <div {...this.props}></div>; }
}));
....
ComponentToTest.__ResetDependency__('ChildComponent');
Variables declared and initialised at the top level, such as those from require() calls, can be rewired
var Path = require("path");
var env = "production";
module.exports = function(name) {
return Path.normalise(name);
};
var Normaliser = require('Normaliser');
Normaliser.__Rewire__('Path', {
normalise: (name) => name;
});
Normaliser.__Rewire__('env', 'testing');
....
Normaliser.__ResetDependency__('Path');
Besides top level variables also top level functions defined in the imported module can be rewired.
When exported functions of a module depend on each other it can be convenient to test them independently. Hence, babel-plugin-rewire allows you to rewire the internal dependencies to exported named functions as shown in the example below.
Be aware, that rewiring a named export does not influence imports of that same export in other modules!
Asuming you have a module
TodoOperations.js that internaly uses an asynchronous api to fetch some information
function fetchToDos() {
...
return new Promise(...);
}
export function filterToDos( filterString ) {
return fetchToDos().then( function( todos ) {
// Highly fashioned filter function code ...
return filteredToDos;
});
}
export function filterAndSortToDos( filterString, sortOrder ) {
return fetchToDos( filterString ).then( function( filteredToDos ) {
// Higly fashioned sort function
return filteredAndSortedToDos;
});
}
In your test you can mock your API-calls to simply return static dummy data like this
import { filterToDos, filterAndSortToDos, __RewireAPI__ as ToDosRewireAPI } from "TodoOperations.js";
describe("api call mocking", function() {
it("should use the mocked api function", function(done) {
ToDosRewireAPI.__Rewire__("fetchToDos", function() {
return Promise.resolve(["Test more", "Refine your tests", "Tests first rocks"]);
});
filterToDos("Test")
.then(function(filteredTodos) {
//check results
done();
})
.catch(e => fail());
ToDosRewireAPI.__ResetDependency__("fetchToDos");
});
it("should use the mocked filter function", function(done) {
ToDosRewireAPI.__Rewire__("filterToDos", function() {
return Promise.resolve(["02 Test more", "01 Test even more"]);
});
filterAndSortToDos("Test", "asc")
.then(function(filteredAndSortedTodos) {
//check results
done();
})
.catch(e => fail());
ToDosRewireAPI.__ResetDependency__("filterToDos");
});
});
If a non primitive default export is present in the imported module, it is enriched with the API-Functions and the API-Object.
If no default export is present, the API-Object named
__RewireAPI__ becomes the default export of the module.
This object basically supports all the rewire API-Functions as described in the introduction above and allows one to rewire the module without explicitly importing the module itself.
Asuming your imported module does not have a default export specified like in this simple example
function message() {
return "Hello world";
}
export function foo() {
return message();
}
In your test you would use the default exported API-Object to rewire the function
message of the imported module like this
import FooModule from "foo.js";
import { foo, __RewireAPI__ as FooModuleRewireAPI } from "foo.js";
describe("module default export test", function() {
it("should demonstrate the default exported rewire api", function() {
expect(foo()).to.equal("Hello world");
FooModule.__Rewire__("message", function() {
return "my message";
});
expect(foo()).to.equal("my message");
FooModule.__ResetDependency__("message");
});
it("should demonstrate the rewire apis named export", function() {
expect(foo()).to.equal("Hello world");
FooModuleRewireAPI.__Rewire__("message", function() {
return "my message";
});
expect(foo()).to.equal("my message");
FooModuleRewireAPI.__ResetDependency__("message");
});
});
Rewiring of async functions works as one would expect using the same API as for other rewires for both default exports and named exports.
Assuming your imported module consists of the following.
// api.js
export default async function asyncApiDefault() {
return await asyncApi();
}
export async function asyncApi() {
return await api();
}
function api() {
// Some async API call
return Promise.resolve("API Response");
}
In your test you would use the default exported API-Object to rewire the function
asyncApiDefault and
asyncApi of the imported module like this.
import { default as asyncApiDefault, asyncApi, __RewireAPI__ as AsyncApiRewireAPI } from "api.js";
describe("async function export test", function() {
it("should be able to rewire default async function", function() {
return asyncApiDefault().then(response => {
expect(response).to.equal("API Response");
AsyncApiRewireAPI.__set__("asyncApi", function() {
return Promise.resolve("Mock API Response");
});
return asyncApiDefault().then(response => {
expect(response).to.equal("Mock API Response");
AsyncApiRewireAPI.__ResetDependency__("asyncApi");
});
});
});
it("should be able to rewire non default async function", function() {
return asyncApi().then(response => {
expect(response).to.equal("API Response");
AsyncApiRewireAPI.__set__("api", function() {
return Promise.resolve("Mock API Response");
});
return asyncApi().then(response => {
expect(response).to.equal("Mock API Response");
AsyncApiRewireAPI.__ResetDependency__("api");
});
});
});
});
When "babel-plugin-rewire" is used the global method
__rewire_reset_all__ is added.
Each time this method is called all rewired dependencies across all modules are reset.
Assuming you have two imported modules:
Module1:
var value = "Module1-Original";
export default function getModule2Identifier() {
return value;
}
Module2:
var value = 'Module2-Original';
export default function getModule2Identifier() {
return value;
}
In your test by calling
__rewire_reset_all__ all dependencies are reset and you can ensure that no rewired data will harm subsequent tests.
import getModule1Identifier from "./src/Module1.js";
import getModule2Identifier from "./src/Module2.js";
import expect from "expect.js";
describe("__rewire_reset_all__", function() {
it("should allow to reset all rewired dependencies", function() {
expect(getModule1Identifier()).to.be("Module1-Original");
expect(getModule2Identifier()).to.be("Module2-Original");
getModule1Identifier.__set__("value", "module1-rewired");
getModule2Identifier.__set__("value", "module2-rewired");
expect(getModule1Identifier()).to.be("module1-rewired");
expect(getModule2Identifier()).to.be("module2-rewired");
__rewire_reset_all__();
expect(getModule1Identifier()).to.be("Module1-Original");
expect(getModule2Identifier()).to.be("Module2-Original");
});
});
$ npm install babel-core babel-plugin-rewire
To use the plugin identify it by its long name "babel-plugin-rewire-ts" or by its abbreviation "rewire-ts".
If you are using
@babel/plugin-tranform-typescript and encounter these warnings:
The exported identifier "_get__" is not declared in Babel's scope tracker
as a JavaScript value binding, and "@babel/plugin-transform-typescript"
never encountered it as a TypeScript type declaration.
It will be treated as a JavaScript value.
...
We recommend you switch to
@babel/preset-typescript, since it type-checks
your code while the plugin does not. Or use
@babel/preset-env along with
the plugin to resolve those warnings. We already fixed the issue on our side
and reason behind those warning is unclear and they are harmless.
abbreviated:
$ babel --plugins rewire ..
full plugin name:
$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-rewire ..
You can also specify plugins via the babelrc file:
{
"plugins": ["rewire"]
}
Whether you're using the command line, JS API, or require hook, this file is honored by babel.
abbreviated:
require("babel-core").transform("code", { plugins: ["rewire"] });
full plugin name:
require("babel-core").transform("code", { plugins: ["babel-plugin-rewire"] });
require("babel-register")({
plugins: ["babel-plugin-rewire"]
});
abbreviated:
{test: /src\/js\/.+\.js$/, loader: 'babel-loader?plugins=rewire' }
full plugin name:
{test: /src\/js\/.+\.js$/, loader: 'babel-loader?plugins=babel-plugin-rewire' }
full plugin name:
var appBundler = browserify({
entries: [test.src] // Only need initial file, browserify finds the rest
}).transform(
babelify.configure({
plugins: [require("babel-plugin-rewire")]
})
);
To integrate babel-plugin-rewire with istanbul, it is recommended to use babel-plugin-istanbul. This babel plugin instruments your code with Istanbul coverage.
It has been reported that the order of plugins are important. Therefore prefer the following order:
{
"plugins": ["istanbul", "rewire"]
}
For a project integrating karma, babel, babel-plugin-rewire and istanbul please see karma-rewire-istanbul-example
There are some things to consider when using babel-plugin-rewire together with isparta. Since isparta runs Babel itself it's important to remember to add the same configuration options to it as you would do with Babel. If you forget this you will in some cases see unexpected errors.
If you use .babelrc it's advised that you run your tests with a specific ENV, for example "test", and add the following to your .babelrc. Furthermore in case you use isparta only add the plugin once in the isparta loader and not in the babel loader as well.
"env": {
"test": {
"plugins": ["rewire"]
}
}
If you are using isparta together with Webpack you could also do something like this.
webpack: {
isparta: {
embedSource: true,
noAutoWrap: true,
babel: {
plugins: 'rewire'
}
},
preLoaders: [
...
{
test: /\.js$/,
include: path.resolve('src/'), //only source under test
loader: 'isparta'
},
]
...
}
The ISC License (ISC)
Copyright (c) 2015, Robert Binna r.binna@synedra.com
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.