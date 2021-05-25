Babel plugin for stubbing (ES6, ES2015) module exports. It allows to rewire the exported values in all the importing modules. Unlike babel-plugin-rewire it doesn't modify the module internals (e.g. imports and top-level variables and functions). See How it works section for implementation details.

Exports

Plugin transforms module exports in such a way that they can be stubbed (or "rewired") via the following API:

default export - plugin exports additional rewire(stub) function that allows to replace the original

function that allows to replace the original named exports - for each export (e.g. export var foo ) an additional function rewire$foo(stub) is exported

) an additional function is exported restore() function allows to restore the exports to their original values

function allows to restore the exports to their original values if there are existing rewire or restore top-level identifiers, the generated exports will be named rewire$default and restore$rewire respectively

Example

Named export:

export let message = 'Hello world!' import {message} from './text.js' export default function ( ) { console .log(message) } import {rewire$message, restore} from './text.js' import logger from './logger.js' logger() rewire$message( 'I am now rewired' ) logger() restore() logger()

Default export:

export default function ( url ) { } import fetch from './fetch.js' export function fetchItems ( ) { return fetch( '/items' ) } import {rewire, restore} from './fetch.js' import {fetchItems} from './adapter.js' describe( 'adapter' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { rewire( this .spy = jasmine.createSpy( 'fetch' )) }) afterAll(restore) it( 'should call fetch' , function ( ) { fetchItems() expect( this .spy).toHaveBeenCalledWith( '/items' ) }) }) describe( 'adapter' , function ( ) { var spy beforeEach( function ( ) { rewire(spy = sinon.spy()) }) after(restore) it( 'should call fetch' , function ( ) { fetchItems() expect(spy.withArgs( '/items' ).calledOnce).to.be.true }) })

Compatibility

❤️ Works with modern browsers: 🕕 Safari 10.1+ 🍉 Chrome 61+ 🦊 Firefox 60+ 💎 Edge 16+

🍏 Node: @std/esm 8.5.0+ behind --experimental-modules flag

✨ SystemJS

🌟 Webpack 2+

💥 Rollup

📦 Works with CommonJS, including running in Node and bundling with webpack/browserify: Use env preset When specifying plugins directly make sure that "rewire-exports" goes before "@babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs" Works with 🃏 Jest using babel-jest



How it works

In ES6, imports are live read-only views on exported values:

export let counter = 3 ; export function incCounter ( ) { counter++; } import { counter, incCounter } from './lib' ; console .log(counter); incCounter(); console .log(counter); counter++;

This allows for any exports to be overwritten from within the module - and imports will be automatically updated via their bindings.

Transformations

Here's how various kinds of export declarations are transformed:

Literals ( export default 'foo' ) - the original value is copied to a variable to be stubbed and restored later: export {_default as default}

Variables: named exports ( export var foo , export let bar or export {baz} ) are left intact, but their initial values are similarly copied to temp variables. default export ( export default foo ) is converted to a named export to enable live binding: export {foo as default}

Constants ( export const foo = 'bar' or export default foo ) are treated similar to variables, but their values are not modified within the module (since they are read-only) - only exported values are rewired: named exports: export { _foo as foo } default export: export { _default as default } You can use unsafeConst option to convert const to let in order to enable live binding.

Functions ( export default function () {…} or export function foo() {…} ) are converted into a function expression and exported variable by the same name. The variable initialization is hoisted to the top of the scope to preserve existing behavior.

Classes ( export default class foo {…} or export class foo {…} ) are handled similarly to functions except the variables are not hoisted (again to preserve the existing behavior).

Re-exports ( export * from './foo.js' or export {bar} from 'baz' ) are ignored. They can be rewired in the original modules.

Immutable values such as undefined , globals and imports are copied similar to literals.

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-rewire-exports

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "rewire-exports" ] } { "plugins" : [ [ "rewire-exports" , { "unsafeConst" : true }] ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins rewire-exports script.js

Via Node API

require ( "@babel/core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ "rewire-exports" ] });

Options

unsafeConst

boolean , defaults to false .