openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpr

babel-plugin-require-context-hook-babel7

by Greg Smith
1.0.0 (see all)

Babel plugin to replicate Webpack require.context

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-require-context-hook

Usage

babelrc:

"plugins": [
    "require-context-hook"
]

Wherever you configure babel-register (your source file, a register script, etc):

require('babel-plugin-require-context-hook/register')();

How it works

The register script babel-plugin-require-context-hook/register implements the function require.context with an extra parameter-- the directory in which the calling file resides-- and places that function on the global scope.

The Babel plugin babel-plugin-require-context-hook rewrites all calls to require.context into calls to this global function, passing in __dirname as the extra parameter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial