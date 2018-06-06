babel-plugin-require-context-hook-babel7

Usage

babelrc:

"plugins" : [ "require-context-hook" ]

Wherever you configure babel-register (your source file, a register script, etc):

require ( 'babel-plugin-require-context-hook/register' )();

How it works

The register script babel-plugin-require-context-hook/register implements the function require.context with an extra parameter-- the directory in which the calling file resides-- and places that function on the global scope.