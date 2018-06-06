babelrc:
"plugins": [
"require-context-hook"
]
Wherever you configure babel-register (your source file, a register script, etc):
require('babel-plugin-require-context-hook/register')();
The register script
babel-plugin-require-context-hook/register implements the function
require.context with an extra parameter-- the directory in which the calling file resides-- and places that function on the global scope.
The Babel plugin
babel-plugin-require-context-hook rewrites all calls to
require.context into calls to this global function, passing in
__dirname as the extra parameter.