Removes webpack-specific functions from JavaScript code.
require.ensure
require.ensure is replaced with an IIFE.
// Before
require.ensure(['a', 'b', 'c'], function (require) {
const a = require('a');
const b = require('b');
const c = require('c');
});
// After
(function () {
const a = require('a');
const b = require('b');
const c = require('c');
})();
require.include
require.include is removed entirely.
// Before
require.include('a');
// After
require.ensure and
require.include are great for code splitting;
however, they can cause issues when writing universal JavaScript. The typical
solution is to use synchronous shims. In order for webpack code splitting
to work properly these shims have to be defined in each file where they are
used.
This plugin makes it possible to universally run code which uses webpack-specific functions without having to manually polyfill those functions.
This plugin should not be used as a part of a build with webpack, otherwise
code splitting will stop working. The intended usage is with the
babel-register package or some other build with babel that specifically
targets node. Usage as such will remove
require.ensure and
require.include calls as shown above so you can run your client code on the
server without shims.
MIT