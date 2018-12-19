Babel plugin to remove
data-test-idattributes from the JSX
$ npm install babel-plugin-remove-test-ids --save
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
"remove-test-ids"
]
}
... you can also configure it with your attributes!
{
"plugins": [
[
"remove-test-ids",
{
"attributes": ["data-test", "data-custom-test-attr"]
}
]
]
}
In React Alicante 2017, Forbes Lindsay gave a talk about "End to End testing React applications" with cabbie and explained the pattern of adding
data-test-id props to your components as a good practice for improving testability.
He also mentioned that it would be "fairly easy to do a Babel plugin" to strip those attributes from the actual DOM, if you care enough. :)
Also, other testing tools like Selenium uses a similar approach and could benefit from this plugin as well!
MIT © Flavio Corpa.