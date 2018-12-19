Babel plugin to remove data-test-id attributes from the JSX

Install

$ npm install babel-plugin-remove-test-ids --save

Usage

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "remove-test-ids" ] }

... you can also configure it with your attributes!

{ "plugins" : [ [ "remove-test-ids" , { "attributes" : [ "data-test" , "data-custom-test-attr" ] } ] ] }

Motivation

In React Alicante 2017, Forbes Lindsay gave a talk about "End to End testing React applications" with cabbie and explained the pattern of adding data-test-id props to your components as a good practice for improving testability.

He also mentioned that it would be "fairly easy to do a Babel plugin" to strip those attributes from the actual DOM, if you care enough. :)

Also, other testing tools like Selenium uses a similar approach and could benefit from this plugin as well!

License

MIT © Flavio Corpa.