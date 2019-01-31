openbase logo
bpr

babel-plugin-relative-import

by Olivier Louvignes
1.0.3 (see all)

🚧 This module is deprecated and not maintained anymore

npm
GitHub
Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
2.7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module is deprecated and not maintained anymore. Please use babel-plugin-module-name-mapper instead.

Babel Plugin Relative Import

npm version status

🚧 This module is deprecated and not maintained anymore 🚧

Please use babel-plugin-module-name-mapper instead.

Import relative files with ease

import fooHelper from '~/helpers/example.js';
// Gets compiled to:
import fooHelper from './../../../helpers/foo.js';
// No more relative path mess!

Quickstart

npm install babel-plugin-relative-import --save-dev

Add a .babelrc file and write:

{
  "plugins": [
    "babel-plugin-relative-import"
  ]
}

Options

You can use a custom root with the rootPathSuffix option.

{
  "plugins": [
    ["babel-plugin-relative-import", {
      "rootPathSuffix": "src/js"
    }]
  ]
}

You can also use a path starting with %/ in your rootPathSuffix to automatically resolve the closest package.json.

Inspiration

Inspired by the babel-root-import from Michael J. Zoidl.

