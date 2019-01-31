🚧 This module is deprecated and not maintained anymore 🚧
Please use babel-plugin-module-name-mapper instead.
Import relative files with ease
import fooHelper from '~/helpers/example.js';
// Gets compiled to:
import fooHelper from './../../../helpers/foo.js';
// No more relative path mess!
npm install babel-plugin-relative-import --save-dev
Add a
.babelrc file and write:
{
"plugins": [
"babel-plugin-relative-import"
]
}
You can use a custom root with the
rootPathSuffix option.
{
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-relative-import", {
"rootPathSuffix": "src/js"
}]
]
}
You can also use a path starting with
%/ in your
rootPathSuffix to automatically resolve the closest
package.json.
Inspired by the babel-root-import from Michael J. Zoidl.