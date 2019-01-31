Babel Plugin Relative Import

🚧 This module is deprecated and not maintained anymore 🚧

Please use babel-plugin-module-name-mapper instead.

Readme

Import relative files with ease

import fooHelper from '~/helpers/example.js' ; import fooHelper from './../../../helpers/foo.js' ;

Quickstart

npm install babel-plugin-relative- import

Add a .babelrc file and write:

{ "plugins" : [ "babel-plugin-relative-import" ] }

Options

You can use a custom root with the rootPathSuffix option.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-relative-import" , { "rootPathSuffix" : "src/js" }] ] }

You can also use a path starting with %/ in your rootPathSuffix to automatically resolve the closest package.json .

Inspiration

Inspired by the babel-root-import from Michael J. Zoidl.